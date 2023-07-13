Elon Musk can’t help it – and starts a new AI company

Elon Musk even co-started the successful startup Open AI, but then fell out with the founder. However, Musk does not want to leave the field to the adversary.

Doesn’t want to leave the AI ​​growth market to others: serial founder and tech mogul Elon Musk. picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | John Raoux

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has big ambitions for his own artificial intelligence company: It should “understand the true nature of the universe”. Musk now gave the target at the official presentation of the company called xAI. The founding of the company had become known months ago – while Musk, with reference to possibly uncontrollable security risks, pleaded for a six-month break in AI development.

The enterprising businessman was once involved in the creation of the startup OpenAI, which, among other things, developed the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT. Later, however, he fell out with the other co-founders and became a harsh critic. ChatGPT can form sentences at human level and helped trigger the current hype surrounding artificial intelligence. At the same time, however, the software, which has been trained with enormous amounts of data, can output completely incorrect information because it mainly estimates word for word how a sentence could continue – and the plausibility sometimes falls by the wayside.

Musk will lead xAI himself, according to the company’s website. He is already the boss of the electric car manufacturer Tesla and the space company SpaceX. Musk also managed the tunneling startup Boring Company and the company Neuralink, which wants to connect the human brain with computers using implants. He gave up his position as head of the Twitter short message service, but he still plays an important role as the owner.