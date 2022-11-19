Elon Musk considers stepping down as Tesla CEO

Elon Musk recently raised the possibility of someone else succeeding him as Tesla CEO, Tesla board member James Murdoch said in court.

In October, we reported on the news that Elon Musk stepped down as chairman of Tesla. The above agreement retained the possibility of Musk continuing to serve as CEO. But in the latest trial this week, Tesla board member James Murdoch said in court that Elon Musk had recently offered to replace him at Tesla. CEO Possibility.

Murdoch said that “Musk has actually identified” and “in the past few months” (the successor), but Murdoch’s testimony did not clearly reveal the specific content of the successor.

Musk’s longtime friend Antonio Gracias, who served on Tesla’s board from 2007 to 2021, testified that they had discussed finding an “executive CEO” who would be in charge of sales, finance and human resources, “so that Musk You can focus on your job as chief product officer, which is his most important function.” But they couldn’t find anyone. Gracias did not elaborate on the timing of the discussions.

Editor’s comment:

At present, the news of Musk's acquisition of Twitter is still in full swing. In addition to being the CEO of Tesla, he is also the founder of SPACE X. As the richest man in the world, he is exposed to often sleep in the company and work more than 80 hours a week. As a Ordinary people, Musk's ambitions may be difficult to understand, but his talents and abilities are obvious to all. If Musk steps down as Tesla CEO, will Tesla still be authentic? Where will it go?

