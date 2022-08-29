The world needs more oil and gas to cope with energy shortages and as it pushes towards the transition to renewables.

So Elon Musk during an energy conference in Norway. “Right now we need more oil and gas, not less”Musk said, adding that he is not someone who “demonizes” fossil fuels. At the same time, Tesla’s boss continues, “we must have a clear path towards a sustainable energy future”.

Musk made his remarks as Europe grapples with the worst energy crisis in decades with Russia reducing natural gas supplies and nuclear power plant outages in France further reducing supplies.

European politicians have already allocated around 280 billion euros (278 billion dollars) to alleviate the record rise in prices for businesses and consumers. The European Union will convene an emergency meeting of energy ministers to discuss alternative solutions.

Musk said theocean wind has “huge untapped potential” and added that he is a nuclear advocate. “If you have a well-designed nuclear power plant, you shouldn’t shut it down especially right now,” said the number of Tesla that produces products such as electric cars, solar roofs and batteries that contribute to reducing carbon emissions.