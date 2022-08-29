Home Business Elon Musk does not demonize oil and gas: they are necessary on the path to a sustainable energy future
Business

Elon Musk does not demonize oil and gas: they are necessary on the path to a sustainable energy future

by admin

The world needs more oil and gas to cope with energy shortages and as it pushes towards the transition to renewables.

So Elon Musk during an energy conference in Norway. “Right now we need more oil and gas, not less”Musk said, adding that he is not someone who “demonizes” fossil fuels. At the same time, Tesla’s boss continues, “we must have a clear path towards a sustainable energy future”.

Musk made his remarks as Europe grapples with the worst energy crisis in decades with Russia reducing natural gas supplies and nuclear power plant outages in France further reducing supplies.

European politicians have already allocated around 280 billion euros (278 billion dollars) to alleviate the record rise in prices for businesses and consumers. The European Union will convene an emergency meeting of energy ministers to discuss alternative solutions.

Musk said theocean wind has “huge untapped potential” and added that he is a nuclear advocate. “If you have a well-designed nuclear power plant, you shouldn’t shut it down especially right now,” said the number of Tesla that produces products such as electric cars, solar roofs and batteries that contribute to reducing carbon emissions.

See also  This is how STM technologies are sowing talents in the Vallée

You may also like

Infrastructure: decree for Special Economic Zones signed

Hongquan IOT (688288.SH) released its semi-annual results with...

Credem launches “What’s New” to include 20 young...

The state-owned economy showed a steady recovery in...

The first collapse of school?Many netizens reported that...

Heavy Wall Street, there is still the echo...

The Opening of the 2022 Global Technology Transfer...

Murano turns off the glassworks: it is too...

China Council for the Promotion of International Trade:...

Bitcoin slips under the wall $ 20,000, then...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy