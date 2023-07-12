Elon Musk founds artificial intelligence startup

Technology billionaire Elon Musk launched his own company for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) with xAI on Wednesday. The start-up company’s website states that the boss of the electric car manufacturer Tesla and owner of the short message service Twitter will run xAI separately from the other companies. The technology developed by xAI will also serve these companies.

“The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe,” the start-up explained. Musk, who also heads the space company SpaceX, wrote on Twitter that it’s about “understanding reality”.

For xAI – AI stands for Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence) – employees of the ChatGPT developer OpenAI, Google and the University of Toronto were hired, among others. The company is advised by Dan Hendrycks, head of the Organization Center for AI Safety, who warns against developing artificial intelligence too quickly.

Musk was one of the co-founders of OpenAI in 2015. However, he left three years later to focus on Tesla.

The pugnacious multi-billionaire Musk has repeatedly warned of the dangers of artificial intelligence and even described AI as “our greatest existential threat”. He has also criticized OpenAI, saying the language models on which ChatGPT is based are too politically correct.

