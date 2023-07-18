Elon Musk has no natural empathy, his biographer says

Tesla-Chief Elon Musk. Great Hitij/Getty Images

Walter Isaacson praised Elon Musk’s technical skills but said he lacked empathy.

Isaacson opened up about his upcoming biopic on Musk on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Musk’s performance has come under increasing criticism in light of the mass layoffs on Twitter and his anti-trans statements.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

Walter Isaacson, whose biography about Elon Musk in Slated to appear in September, said one of his takeaways from three years of observing the outspoken manager was that he lacked empathy.

“I’m more impressed with him as an engineer,” Isaacson said in an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, which aired Monday tweeted an excerpt of the post: “I think he has no tact for empathy and emotions”.

This thought has been expressed by Isaacson before. In an interview on Twitter Spaces last month, he pointed out Musk’s “Demon Mode” and hinted that this trait, while intimidating to employees, is part of Musk’s success. He owes this vivid characterization to Pop star Grimes, Musk’s ex-girlfriendwith whom he has two children.

He repeated the idea on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

“The question that arises when writing a bio is how to take in the dark threads and realize that you can’t just pull them out,” Isaacson said in the post, “that he wouldn’t be who he is without both of those things.” , without his demonic ways and drive.”

In the post, Isaacson also addressed recent headlines about Musk, including an alleged cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Isaacson reiterated his view that the rumors of a physical altercation just a “metaphor” for the business rivalry of the two executives be. Meta’s Twitter Competitor Threads added in the days after its launch this month attracted around 100 million users.

At one point, Isaacson also resisted being asked if he was being lenient about Musk’s comments given their time together.

“When you get as close to a person as I have been with him over the past three years, you understand that person,” Isaacson said. “One understands the motives,” he said.

Musk’s tenure on Twitter he took over in Octoberwasn’t just by retiring senior executives in key positions, but also characterized by massive layoffs. How Insider’s Kali Hays in May reported, the company’s workforce shrank from about 7,500 employees before the Musk era to about 1,000 employees.

Musk has also drawn criticism for being engaged in the Kulturkampf against transgender peopleemixed by saying that even the mere prefix “cis”, which refers to people who identify with the gender they were assigned at birth, considered an “insult” on Twitter could become.

Musk has previously stated that he has Asperger’s Syndromea term for the autism spectrum, the sea the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention causes those affected to behave, communicate, interact and learn differently than other people.

Experts | have however also before stereotypical assumptions about people with autism spectrum conditions warnedwhen it comes to a person’s complex emotional abilities.

Emails sent to Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX addresses received no response Monday morning. An email sent to Twitter’s press address received an automated response that did not address the request.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

