Elon Musk is getting a film: These actors are being considered for the role

Elon Musk is getting his own film. Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Elon Musk – the richest person in the world – is getting his own film.
The film, which is based on the biography of Walter Isaacson, will be directed by Darren Aronofsky.
Film fans are already speculating about who could play the controversial billionaire.
Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, is finally getting his own film.
The biopic is currently being developed by A24 – the indie studio that produced “Moonlight” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – and Darren Aronofsky is set to do so, according to one Report from Variety“Directing.
Oscar-nominated director
Aronofsky is the Oscar-nominated director of films such as “The Whale” and “Black Swan.”
The film will apparently be based on Walter Isaacson’s biography of Musk, which was released earlier this year. Isaacson followed the Tesla and SpaceX CEO for two years for the book, including during the chaotic takeover of X, formerly known as Twitter.
There is already speculation about who could play the controversial billionaire. In Reddit-Threads and social media, the suggestions are piling up. Here are the best suggestions.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Rami Malek
Gisela Schober/Getty Images
Michael Fassbender
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Robert Downey Jr.
Paul Archuleta
Kevin Durand
Cantor Fitzgerald/Getty Images
Steve Buscemi
Marilla Sicilia/Getty Images
Alexander Skarsgard
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Nicolas Cage
Getty Images
Jesse Eisenberg
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Chris Pratt
Joel C. Ryan/AP
Mads Mikkelsen
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Matt Damon
Emma McIntyre/ Getty Images
Kathy Bates – and others
