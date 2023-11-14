Elon Musk is getting a film: These actors are being considered for the role

Elon Musk is getting his own film. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Elon Musk – the richest person in the world – is getting his own film.

The film, which is based on the biography of Walter Isaacson, will be directed by Darren Aronofsky.

Film fans are already speculating about who could play the controversial billionaire.

The biopic is currently being developed by A24 – the indie studio that produced “Moonlight” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – and Darren Aronofsky is set to do so, according to one Report from Variety“Directing.

Oscar-nominated director

Aronofsky is the Oscar-nominated director of films such as “The Whale” and “Black Swan.”

The film will apparently be based on Walter Isaacson’s biography of Musk, which was released earlier this year. Isaacson followed the Tesla and SpaceX CEO for two years for the book, including during the chaotic takeover of X, formerly known as Twitter.

There is already speculation about who could play the controversial billionaire. In Reddit-Threads and social media, the suggestions are piling up. Here are the best suggestions.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Rami Malek

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Michael Fassbender

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr.

Paul Archuleta

Kevin Durand

Cantor Fitzgerald/Getty Images

Steve Buscemi

Marilla Sicilia/Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgard

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Nicolas Cage

Getty Images

Jesse Eisenberg

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chris Pratt

Joel C. Ryan/AP

Mads Mikkelsen

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Matt Damon

Emma McIntyre/ Getty Images

Kathy Bates – and others

