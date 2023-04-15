Tesla-, SpaceX- und Twitter-CEO Elon Musk. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Elon Musk is reportedly planning an AI startup amid the chatbot craze sparked by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. He speaks to Tesla and SpaceX investors about backing the startup, reports the Financial Times. Musk has previously recruited AI experts and procured graphics processors, as Business Insider previously reported.

Elon Musk appears to be pushing a new artificial intelligence startup as the hype surrounding OpenAI’s Chat GPT has prompted major tech companies to compete on chatbots and generative AI tools. As the „Financial Times“ am Freitag Citing an anonymous source familiar with the talks, Musk has attracted interest from Tesla and SpaceX investors looking to get involved in the proposed artificial intelligence company.

A company called X.AI Corp. was registered in Nevada in March. Musk was named as a director, according to a filing in that state. had about it first reported by the Wall Street Journal. Musk did not respond to email requests sent to his Tesla and SpaceX email addresses.

Musk has hired AI experts and procured graphics processors

Business Insider also reported that Musk has hired artificial intelligence experts and purchased about 10,000 GPUs. These actions show that Musk appears to be committing significant infrastructure and resources to a project about which he himself has expressed concern.

In March, Musk signed an open letter urging the industry to put the development of “powerful” AI on hold for at least six months. “Today’s AI systems are now competitive with humans for general tasks, and we have to ask ourselves: should we allow machines to flood our information channels with propaganda and untruths?” it says in the writing of the non-profit Future of Life Institute. “Should we automate all jobs, even the fulfilling ones?”

Chat GPT has triggered wave of AI systems

The success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot has prompted AI-related announcements from major tech companies in recent months, including Microsoft, which has a multi-billion dollar partnership with OpenAI and unveiled its updated Bing search engine with an AI chatbot in February.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also announced a new AI model called “LLaMA”., to support research on AI-powered chatbots, while Google rolled out its own Bard chatbot to many public users last month.

. "

