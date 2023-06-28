Elon Musk is said to be taking ketamine for depression

Billionaire Elon Musk believes the drug ketamine – in small doses – is useful for treating depression. picture alliance / zz/Wil R/STAR MAX/IPx | zz/WilR/STAR MAX/IPx

Elon Musk is said to have talked about his use of the drug ketamine, the US newspaper reports „Wall Street Journal“.

Accordingly, the billionaire consumes larger amounts at parties than just microdoses, writes the daily newspaper.

Musk wrote on Twitter on Monday that ketamine is “a better option” than traditional drugs to treat depression.

Elon Musk has admitted to taking small doses of the anesthetic ketamine to combat depression. He was seen taking the drug for fun, the US newspaper reports „Wall Street Journal“ (WSJ).

The daily newspaper refers to people around the billionaire and party guests who are said to have observed him consuming the drug.

When asked by Business Insider, Musk did not respond. Two hours after the “WSJ” article appeared, the Tesla CEO published one Tweet about ketamine use.

“Depression is overdiagnosed in the US, but for some people it’s a brain chemistry problem,” Musk wrote. He emphasizes that “people on SSRIs (serotonin reuptake inhibitors) are too often turned into zombies. I’ve seen with my friends that taking ketamine every once in a while is a better option.”

Ketamine can cause powerful hallucinations and loss of reality

According to the “Addiction Prevention Berlin” Ketamine can have strong hallucinogenic side effects. In small doses it is said to make you tipsy, in medium doses to numb and limit motor skills. At high doses, there is an intoxication that leads to a loss of reality, writes the advice center.

Ketamine is used in the medical field as an anesthetic, but also as a recreational drug. It is sold as a white powder, liquid, or as a tablet.

Researchers examined in clinical trials the effect of ketamine in treating depression. They actually think it could be a new treatment option.

Off-label, doctors prescribe ketamine for mental health problems

However, the US Food and Drug Administration has not officially approved the drug for the treatment of mental health problems. In some cases, doctors still prescribe the drug off-label to patients for more than ten years.

Several Silicon Valley executives are reportedly experimenting with psychedelics. Google co-founder Sergey Brin, for example, consumed mushrooms containing psilocybin, writes the “Wall Street Journal” and cites people around him.

Business Insider already reported on one Party Brin attended last summer. There, guests openly consumed psychedelic mushrooms. Colleagues say the entrepreneur is interested in psychedelic drugs in general.

According to WSJ, members of the Founders Fund, an elite San Francisco-based venture capital firm that has invested in companies like SpaceX, Airbnb, and Spotify, are also known for throwing psychedelics parties.

Brin and the Founders Fund did not respond to a request from WSJ. However, a spokesman for the Founders Fund told the medium, “Research shows that psychedelics can have significant mental health benefits, and we support efforts by the public and private sectors to make these drugs available safely and legally.”

Microdosing is considered chic in Silicon Valley

Microdosing, i.e. consuming very small amounts of a drug, is widespread in Silicon Valley. Executives take tiny doses of drugs like LSD to boost their creativity and focus. But researchers disagree on the effectiveness of the drugs. In addition, many of these substances are illegal.

Musk has gotten into trouble for drug use in the past. Last year, the billionaire said he and “all of SpaceX” had to be drug tested for a year after smoking marijuana on a podcast with Joe Rogan in 2018. Tesla board members expressed concernwhen the CEO told the New York Times (NYT) in 2018 that he had started taking Ambien, a sleep aid containing the active ingredient zolpidem.

The reported last year “NOW”that the billionaire often talks to his friends about the benefits of psychedelic drugs and has attended almost every Burning Man festival in the past 20 years.

David Marglin, a San Francisco-area attorney, met Elon Musk at the Burning Man Festival and has been his friend for 20 years. He told the newspaper in 2022 that he had been on “easy voyages of discovery” with the CEO. He emphasized that Musk appreciates these trips. “It’s not wild or out of control, but it’s all night, dancing and partying,” David Marglin told the New York Times.

This article has been translated from English. You read the original here.

