Elon Musk surprises again, launching a poll on Twitter in which he specifically asks whether he should step down as number one on the platform he has become the owner of with the completion of the acquisition, at the end of October, for a value of 44 billion dollars.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll”, asks the CEO of Tesla, specifying that he will abide by the “results of this poll”.

After launching the poll, Musk posted another tweet.

“As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for, as you might get it.”

CEO of Tesla, the electric car giant, and of Space X, Elon Musk has been targeted by various criticisms, not only for some decisions made on the new Twitter since he became the owner of the social network, but also for the continuous sale of TSLA shares .

Last week, Musk sold Tesla shares again, 22 million to be exact, worth $3.6 billion, after divesting 10.5 million in early November, shortly after the completion of the acquisition of Twitter.

“The Twitter nightmare continues, with Musk continuing to use Tesla as his ATM to continue funding Twitter, which is getting worse day by day, as more and more advertisers are leaving the platform, due to the controversy sparked by Musk – wrote Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities – How will this story end? That remains the concern about Tesla’s story, at a time when Musk is trying to change the group’s narrative from an EV market transformation story to Twitter’s ‘funding source’, which we believe will remembered as the most overpaid hi-tech acquisition in the history of M&A operations”.

The result is Tesla’s bad performance on Wall Street: the stock collapsed in 2022 by as much as 55%.

The bleeding that continues to affect Tesla has unleashed the fury of some shareholders, such as that of Leo KoGuan, the third largest individual shareholder of the electric car giant, who publicly asked that Twitter have a new CEO, and therefore that Elon Musk leave the command of what they deem his new toy that is distracting him from Tesla’s business.

