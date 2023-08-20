Elon Musk learned strategies from warlord Napoleon

Elon Musk studied Napoleon Bonaparte for leadership advice, according to his biographer Walter Isaacson. (Collage) Getty Images / Pool / Collage: Dominik Schmitt

Elon Musk learned from Napoleon Bonaparte, Walter Isaacson told Axios.

Napoleon is considered one of the greatest military generals in history.

Isaacson said Musk compared the Tesla and SpaceX factories to a “battlefield.”

Elon Musk analyzed the leadership tactics of French emperor and dictator Napoleon Bonaparte to use in his role as CEO of Tesla, Walter Isaacson said to Axios.

Isaacson, who has been with Musk for nearly three years ahead of the forthcoming release of a biography of the billionaire, told the online portal that Musk has claimed that knowing the history of powerful military leaders can be useful in “corporate life.” He even used at least one of Napoleon’s tactics at Tesla and SpaceX.

“He believes that where Napoleon was, his armies were at their best. That’s why Musk liked to show up late at night on the assembly lines at Tesla and SpaceX,” Isaacson told Axios.

The biographer said that Musk likened Tesla and SpaceX’s factories to “battlefields” and also liked to refer to Dan Carlins “Hardcore History“-Listening to the podcast. “When they see their general on the battlefield, they are more motivated,” said Isaacson – the billionaire told him so.

Napoleon is considered one of the greatest generals in military history. He came to power during the French Revolution and eventually led the Napoleonic Wars, during which he conquered large parts of Europe. In 1804 he was proclaimed the first Emperor of France, but had to abdicate a decade later after an unsuccessful attempt to invade Russia.

Musk has been known to sleep at the Tesla factory and at X’s headquarters. Last year, Musk said he lived at Tesla’s factories in Fremont, California, and Sparks, Nevada, for three years. He wanted to show staff that he wasn’t “drinking mai tais on a tropical island.”

