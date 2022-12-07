NEW YORK. Tesla’s stock crash in 2022 costs Elon Musk the title of richest person in the world.

Now, according to the Forbes ranking, which is updated in real time, in the lead is Bernard Arnault (together with his family), founder, president and CEO of the luxury group Lvmh, with assets of 185.1 billion dollars, stable compared to yesterday.

Musk, however, “in the last day” lost 4.6 billion dollars and now has assets of 184.6 billion dollars. The title of Tesla, a company in which Musk holds about 25% of shares and options, today loses 2.9% and has lost more than 50% since the beginning of the year.