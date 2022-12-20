The results of the poll launched by Elon Musk (on the need or not to leave the post of CEO of Twitter) have arrived: according to reports from CNBC, at 6.20 New York time, the poll closed with a majority of users on Twitter, 57.5%, in favor of the resignation of Elon Musk – in any case owner of the social network with the completion of the acquisition, at the end of October, for 44 billion dollars – from the position of managing director.

More than 17 million Twitter users cast their votes from the poll’s launch yesterday until it closed.

The reaction of the Tesla stock was immediate, which welcomed the news on Wall Street, betting on Musk’s decision to stick to what was written, or to respect the result of the survey.

Musk launched the survey after the wave of controversy that swept Twitter over some of the statements he made, but also to test the waters, after the criticisms that had the shareholders of the other two companies he leads as senders: Tesla and Space x.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll ”, the Tesla CEO had asked, specifying that he would abide by the“ results of this poll ”.

After launching the poll, Musk posted another tweet.

“As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for, as you might get it.”

CEO of Tesla, the electric car giant, and of Space X, Elon Musk has been targeted by criticism for his apparent lack of interest in Tesla (but also in the other company he leads, Space X), as he is too busy tending to her new Twitter toy.

Not only that: last week, Musk again sold Tesla shares, to be precise 22 million shares, for a value of 3.6 billion dollars, after divesting 10.5 million of them in early November, shortly after the completion of the acquisition of Twitter.

“The Twitter nightmare continues, with Musk continuing to use Tesla as his ATM to continue funding Twitter, which is getting worse day by day, as more and more advertisers are leaving the platform, due to the controversy sparked by Musk – wrote Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities – How will this story end? That remains the concern about Tesla’s story, at a time when Musk is trying to change the group’s narrative from an EV market transformation story to Twitter’s ‘funding source’, which we believe will remembered as the most overpaid hi-tech acquisition in the history of M&A operations”.

The result of Musk’s disinterest in Tesla, according to critics, is all engraved in the performance of the TSLA stock, which slipped by around 55% in 2022, against a decline in the Nasdaq of -30%.

The hemorrhage that continues to affect Tesla shares has unleashed the fury of some shareholders, such as that of Leo KoGuan, one of the main individual shareholders of the electric car giant – CNBC talks about him as Tesla’s number one retail shareholder – who , in a tweet dated December 14, he wrote: “Elon has abandoned Tesla, and that Tesla does not have an active CEO”.

Koguan had appealed to the board of the electric car giant to take action.

Consequently, the outcome of Elon Musk’s survey leads the market to bet that the tycoon will leave his position as CEO of Twitter, returning to focus on Tesla and Space X.

The Tesla stock thus jumps in the pre-market on Wall Street by almost 5%.