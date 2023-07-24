Elon Musk Reclaims Title as World’s Richest Person from Bernard Arnault

Title: Elon Musk Reclaims Title of World‘s Richest Person, Overtaking Bernard Arnault

Subtitle: Tesla CEO’s Net Worth Surges with a Boost in Tesla Stock

Tesla’s executive director and entrepreneur extraordinaire, Elon Musk, has once again secured the coveted position of the richest person in the world. According to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list, Musk overtook the French billionaire and president of LVMH, Bernard Arnault. This development comes after a surge in Tesla’s stock value, which significantly increased Musk’s net worth by $4.1 billion (€3.699 million).

As of 1:00 p.m. local time, Tesla’s shares experienced an impressive recovery of almost 2.5%, effectively bouncing back from a recent dip following the release of the company’s business results. The rise in stock value contributed to Musk reclaiming his title as the world‘s wealthiest individual.

While Musk’s financial success has propelled him to the top spot, his recent maneuvering in the world of social media has also garnered attention. Today, he announced a new logo for Twitter, a social network he acquired for a staggering $44 billion last year. The iconic blue bird has been replaced by an “X,” sparking intrigue among his followers. Although this development did not directly impact Musk’s fortune, it has ensured that he remains a subject of interest in the news.

Musk’s rival, Bernard Arnault, experienced a contrasting fate as his fortune declined by 1%, equivalent to a staggering $4.4 billion. As the owner of luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Tiffany, Arnault’s worth now stands at $234.9 billion, primarily due to the decline in LVMH shares.

Bernard Arnault had snatched the title from Musk last December, but Musk intermittently reclaimed it for brief periods. Their rivalry took an interesting turn last month when the two billionaires met for lunch at a luxurious hotel in Paris, suggesting a fascinating dynamic between the two titans of industry.

Taking the third position on the list of the world‘s richest individuals is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with a fortune of $151.9 billion. The top three figures represent an unprecedented concentration of wealth, underscoring the immense influence these individuals possess in shaping global markets and industries.

