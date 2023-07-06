Elon Musk Retains First Place as World’s Richest Millionaire in July 2023

Title: Bloomberg’s July 2023 List of Richest Millionaires: Musk Maintains his Lead

Subtitle: Elon Musk’s Fortune Estimated at $234 Billion, Bernard Arnault Holds Second Place

In July, Bloomberg released its updated list of millionaires, and while there were some fluctuations in the fortunes of businessmen, the overall rankings remained largely unchanged. The majority of the world‘s wealthiest individuals retained their positions.

Last month, Elon Musk surprised observers by reclaiming the top spot among the richest millionaires in the world. As of July 2, 2023, Musk continues to occupy the first position, with Bernard Arnault maintaining his second-place standing. However, it appears that Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim did not see enough growth to return to the top 10.

According to Bloomberg data, the following individuals are currently the richest millionaires in the world:

1. Elon Musk: The owner of Tesla solidified his position at the top of the list, with a fortune estimated at $234 billion at the beginning of July. Musk’s wealth increased, further widening the gap between him and Bernard Arnault.

2. Bernard Arnault: The luxury fashion entrepreneur also experienced growth in his wealth but not enough to catch up with Musk. As of July, Arnault’s fortune was valued at $200 billion.

3. Jeff Bezos: The founder of Amazon and Blue Origin maintained his third-place ranking, with an estate valued at $154 billion. Bezos saw an increase of over $8 billion in wealth, accumulating surplus value over several months.

4. Bill Gates: The co-founder of Microsoft held onto his position from the previous month, with a fortune valued at $134 billion. Gates’ wealth also grew by approximately $8 billion in the last 30 days.

5. Larry Ellison: The founder and chief technology officer of Oracle remained in the same position as the previous month, with a fortune of $133 billion. His wealth was boosted by movements in his shares in Oracle and Tesla.

6. Steve Ballmer: Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, maintained his position on the millionaires list. With a fortune valued at $118 billion, he experienced an increase of $3 billion in July, primarily driven by his Microsoft shares.

7. Warren Buffett: The renowned investor saw his fortune grow by $2 billion in the last month. Buffett’s estate was valued at $113 billion at the beginning of July, allowing him to maintain his position on the list.

8. Larry Page: As one of the co-founders of Google and a key figure at Alphabet, Page’s fortune amounted to $110 billion. However, he experienced a decrease of $2 billion compared to the previous month.

9. Mark Zuckerberg: Zuckerberg continued his ascent, rising to the ninth position on the list. His fortune reached $104 billion, an increase of over $10 billion from the previous month.

10. Sergey Brin: Another co-founder of Google, Brin’s fortune was valued at $104 billion. Despite a similarity in wealth with Zuckerberg, Bloomberg chose to drop him to the last position in the ranking.

The ranking reflects the financial landscape as of July 2, 2023, and highlights the consistent dominance of these individuals within the global millionaire community.

Note: The ranking and figures mentioned are based on Bloomberg data as of July 2, 2023.