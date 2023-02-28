Musk overtakes Arnault and becomes the richest in the world again: it is an important overtaking after the difficulties of Tesla following the acquisition of Twitter

Elon Musk is once again the richest man in the world and overcome Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, which currently controls almost 2/3 of the global fashion and luxury market. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Tesla founder is worth, at the close of Wall Street, $187.1 billion. More than Arnault’s 185.3 billion.

For Musk this is an important overtaking after months of difficulty Tesla following the acquisition of Twitter. The Colossus of electric cars is up 100% from the intraday low on January 6, allowing Musk to return to being the richest man in the world.

Buying Twitter puts Elon Musk in trouble

The billionaire had approached 2023 with only 137 billion after having lost 200 billion in 2022 with the acquisition of Twitter and investor fears about Tesla holding with Musk distracted by company chirping and growing competition.

The visionary billionaire recently admitted that he probably needs to more time to stabilize the social network, perhaps until the end of the year. Only then will the baton be passed on to a new CEO. In the meantime, however, he continues to fire Twitter employees: there have been in recent days 200 layoffs, or 10% out of 2,000 employees.

