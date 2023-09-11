Elon Musk Reveals Third Child’s Name With Ex-Partner Grimes on Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk Welcomes Third Child with Ex-Partner Grimes

CALIFORNIA – Elon Musk, the renowned American billionaire, recently revealed that he and his ex-partner, Canadian musician Grimes, have welcomed their third child. The newborn boy has been given the unique name of Tau Techno Mechanicus.

Musk took to the popular social media platform Twitter to confirm and announce the child’s name. The couple already shares two other children: a three-year-old son named X AE A-XII, known simply as X, and a one-year-old daughter named Exa Dark Siderael Musk, lovingly called Y.

Interestingly, Musk’s venture into parenthood has not been limited to this third child. Prior to his relationship with Grimes, the entrepreneur tragically lost his first child from sudden infant death syndrome when the baby was just 10 weeks old. This child was from Musk’s previous marriage to Justine Wilson.

Furthermore, Musk also has twins from a relationship with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his startup Neuralink. Their twins were born in November 2021.

Despite announcing their separation in 2022, Musk and Grimes have maintained an amicable relationship, stating that they remain on good terms. The couple initially made their relationship public in 2018.

With this exciting news, Musk’s ever-growing family continues to expand. As one of the most influential figures in the tech industry, Elon Musk’s personal life often attracts significant attention. Nonetheless, he remains dedicated to his various ventures and continues to make innovative contributions to the world of technology.

