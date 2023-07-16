Elon Musk Reveals Twitter’s Ongoing Struggle with Ad Revenue and Debt

Title: Twitter Struggles with Dropping Ad Revenue and Debt, Says Elon Musk

In a surprising revelation, Elon Musk, the billionaire owner, took to Twitter on Saturday to express concerns over Twitter’s financial situation. Musk cited a 50% drop in ad revenue and a substantial burden of debt as the primary reasons behind the platform’s ongoing cash flow negativity.

These statements sharply contrast with Musk’s previous comments in April, when he claimed that Twitter was “more or less break even” and that most advertisers had returned to the platform. However, advertiser confidence has been a major challenge for Twitter since Musk took over, as concerns about content moderation, layoffs, and the future of the platform led to a mass exodus of advertisers.

Linda Yaccarino, previously a marketing executive at NBCUniversal, recently assumed the role of CEO at Twitter, presumably relying on her ad expertise to win back advertisers. Nevertheless, the New York Times reported a staggering 59% year-over-year decline in Twitter’s US ad revenue from April 1 to the first week of May, based on an internal filing.

The struggle to retain advertisers has been evident, with only 43% of Twitter’s top 1,000 advertisers prior to Musk’s acquisition still advertising on the platform in April, according to data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. Musk acknowledged the difficulties, stating at a Twitter Spaces livestream event last month, “It’s definitely been extremely difficult… Basically, our income is cut in half because we don’t meet the requirements.” Musk also emphasized that Twitter’s main goal is to achieve a break-even point.

Adding to Twitter’s challenges, its competitor app, Threads by Meta, achieved more than 100 million downloads within a week of its launch, adding further pressure on the platform.

To counteract these financial woes, Musk implemented various measures on Twitter, such as introducing a paid feature called Twitter Blue for exclusive benefits and putting Tweetdeck behind a paywall. Additionally, Twitter recently announced that content creators with at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last three months, alongside a Twitter Blue membership, can now receive a share of the platform’s ad revenue. This move is aimed at attracting more creators to join Twitter and contribute to its revenue generation.

However, this new monetization strategy has faced criticism due to questionable creators benefiting from the initiative. For instance, Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed “misogynist” influencer who faces serious criminal charges, is among those now profiting from Twitter’s ad revenue sharing program.

CNN reached out to Twitter for a comment, but the company did not respond. The ongoing financial struggles of the platform and Musk’s latest revelation have raised concerns about the future and sustainability of Twitter’s business model.

– CNN’s Clare Duffy contributed to this report.

