Elon Musk: Starship rocket launch has a 50 percent chance of success

The Starship rocket at the SpaceX spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas. SpaceX SpaceX is preparing for the first orbital launch of its flagship Starship rocket on Monday April 17th. Starship is the cornerstone for Elon Musk's Mars ambitions – and, thanks to NASA cooperation, is said to bring US astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972. Musk puts the test launch's chances of success at 50 percent and hinted that the rocket explode on first orbital launch could.

SpaceX received clearance for launch of its Starship rocket into Earth orbit from the US Federal Aviation Administration on Friday. This license was the final regulatory hurdle separating Starship from space. The company wasted no time in planning the first Starship launch into Earth orbit. Shortly after receiving the license tweeted SpaceXthat it plans to launch Starship as early as Monday, April 17th. The rocket is a cornerstone of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s ambitious plan to get humans to Mars. Musk has stated that SpaceX is ready to launch Starship from its facilities in Boca Chica, Texas — an area the company calls a “Starbase” — once it receives a launch license from the Federal Aviation Administration. Small mistake could be enough billion rocket explodes As with any first launch, however, a small error in the rocket’s complicated hardware or software engineering could easily cause everything to go wrong. In an interview at the Morgan Stanley Conference on March 7, Musk said there was a 50 percent chance the rocket would miss orbit. “I’m not saying it will reach orbit, but I guarantee excitement,” he said, adding, “It won’t be boring!” See also [Famous Column]Will China's real estate collapse threaten to destroy the global economy? | Evergrande | Builders | Ghost Town “I think it has, I don’t know, hopefully a 50 percent chance of reaching orbit,” Musk said. He added that SpaceX is building several Starship rockets and that overall there is an 80 percent chance one of them will reach orbit this year. If the history of Starship’s suborbital test flights teaches us anything, it’s that failure to reach orbit could mean the rocket explodes. Starship has exploded before, but its future may be bright Left to right: Starship’s SN8, SN9 and SN10 prototypes exploded. Foto: Gene Blevins/Reuters; SPadre.com External content not available “> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

If successful, the launch will be the world‘s first fully reusable orbital rocket – and allow SpaceX to revolutionize the orbital economy. Starship and its 230-foot-tall Super Heavy launch vehicle are designed to land on Earth and fly again another day.

That’s an important cost-cutting measure because SpaceX doesn’t have to build a new upper stage for every rocket launch. Starship is also designed to launch huge payloads into space. It should be able to bring a payload of up to 250 tons into orbit – and at least up to 150 tons if the rocket is to be reused, it says on the SpaceX-Website. That would increase efficiency and make it cheaper to send satellites, spacecraft, cargo and people into Earth orbit and beyond to the Moon and Mars.

Starship is set to take astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972

Starship’s promise of reusability and sheer flight performance has made it attractive to NASA, which the vehicle has chosen to host their astronauts for the first time since 1972 to land on the moon again. The agency is targeting this historic moon landing for the mid-2020s.

An illustration of the SpaceX Starship as a lander designed to take NASA astronauts to the moon. Foto: SpaceX

First, however, Starship must orbit the Earth and return safely. Two years ago, SpaceX completed a series of test flights, launching prototype Starships six miles into the air over Boca Chica. The first four exploded, only one made the landing before exploding.

Finally, the fifth Starship prototype shot up about ten kilometers into the air. There he shut down his engines to plummet back to Earth – and then re-ignited them just in time to right himself and land softly on the landing pad.

Starship has not flown since then. Its first attempt to fly into orbit will be the largest test yet.

This article has been translated from English. You can find the original here

