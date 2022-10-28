The billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk completed the Twitter acquisition and fired the CEO, Parag Agrawal and the CFO, Ned Segal. According to Bloomberg News reports, Elon Musk is preparing to take on the role of CEO of Twitter after completing the acquisition from 44 billion dollars.



The richest man in the world may take over as CEO in the short term, but in the long run he does not intend to remain at the helm of social media, according to people within the company and aware of the facts. The title goes up to the 0,30% in the pre-market and is up by 23% year to date.

The richest man in the world tweeted “The bird is freed” or “the bird is freed.”

In April, Twitter accepted Musk’s offer to buy social media, make it private. Subsequently, Musk began to sow doubts about his intentions to carry out the deal, claiming that the company had failed to provide the number of fake and spam accounts on Twitter.

When Musk announced that he considered taking a step back on the acquisition, Twitter sued the businessman, arguing that he “refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and shareholders because the deal he signed is useless. plus his personal interests “.

In early October, Musk changed his mind and said he wanted to continue acquiring Twitter for the original price of $ 54.20 per shareif Twitter had abandoned the litigation.

It is still unclear how he intends to fund the deal but earlier this year, Musk secured debt financing from a number of investment banks. He has also garnered the support of some high-profile investors, including venture capital firms and tech entrepreneurs such as the co-founder of Oracle, Larry Ellison, Binance, Qatar Holding, Fidelity e Sequoia.

Musk intends to lift permanent bans on Twitter

Musk also plans to lift permanent user bans because he doesn’t believe in lifelong bans, according to Bloomberg’s source. This means that people previously expelled from the platform such as former President Donald Trump could be allowed to return.

Twitter banned Trump just days after the 2021 Capitol Uprising, citing the “risk of further incitement to violence“. With Trump intending to make another race for the White House in 2024, a return to Twitter could give him the turbo, his message and visibility.

Musk’s latest initiatives threaten to cancel Twitter’s efforts to reduce bullying and abuse on the social platform.

The prospect of less restrictive content moderation under Musk’s leadership has raised concerns that dialogue on the social network could deteriorate dramatically, eroding years of effort by the company and its “trust and safety” team to limit offensive or dangerous posts. On Thursday, Musk posted a note to advertisers trying to reassure them that he doesn’t want Twitter to become a “free-for-all hell landscape.”