Elon Musk: Ten children from these three women

Elon Musk is a successful serial entrepreneur. And there’s a lot going on in his private life too.

Musk has a total of ten children with three different women, including triplets and twins from his first marriage to Justine Wilson.

A childless second marriage to Talulah Riley was followed by a relationship with the musician Grimes, which produced three children. He also has twins with Shivon Zilis, the head of Neuralink.

Elon Musk has become famous as a successful entrepreneur. He revolutionizes the car market, shoots rockets into space and also buys Twitter to turn it into a super app. One would assume that with all the entrepreneurial spirit there is hardly any time for private matters. But that’s not the case.

On the contrary, Elon Musk doesn’t take it easy in his private life in the slightest. He fathered a total of ten children with three different women. We’ll introduce you to which partners Musk already has children with and what the offspring’s names are – the names are special.

Triplets and twins in his first marriage

Musk met his first wife, Justine Wilson, at Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada. Although Musk moved away, the two later found each other again when Musk was working on his first startup. The couple married in 2000.

Together they moved to Los Angeles and Wilson had a son named Nevada, who died of sudden infant death syndrome. After the baby’s death, the couple turned to in vitro fertilization. Justine gave birth to twins Vivian and Griffin in 2004, then triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian in 2006. The couple separated in 2008.

Second marriage remained childless

A short time later, Musk began a relationship with actress Talulah Riley, whom he married in 2010. But just two years later, Musk’s divorce became public. The couple remarried in 2013. On New Year’s Eve 2014, Musk filed a second divorce petition, which he withdrew seven months later. In 2016, Riley filed for divorce from Musk, which was finalized later that same year. The two marriages remained childless.

Musk and musician Grimes secretly had a third child

It was recently announced that Elon Musk has not two, but three children with the Canadian musician Grimes.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, gave birth to her first child, X Æ A-Xii, in 2020. In March of this year, the existence of her second child, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, became known when Exa began crying while Grimes was being interviewed. The daughter’s name was later changed to “Y” or “why,” according to the singer.

But the couple’s third child, who is no longer in a committed relationship, has also been given a special name. According to a forthcoming biography, the third son is named Techno Mechanicus.

Twins with Neuralink boss Zilis

Last year, Business Insider first reported that Musk had secretly fathered twins with Shivon Zilis in November 2021. Zilis joined Musk’s brain chip company Neuralink in 2017 as “Director of Operations and Special Projects,” according to her LinkedIn profile. Reuters reported that she told her colleagues at Neuralink that the children were conceived through artificial insemination and that there was no romantic relationship.

Biographer Walter Isaacson, who has been following Musk for about three years, recently posted a picture of Musk and Zilis with their two children on X (formerly Twitter).

