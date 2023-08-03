Elon Musk: This is his corporate empire

Elon Musk at a press conference space company SpaceX. JIM WATSON/AFP
Elon Musk bought the social media platform Twitter for $44 billion last year and has been restructuring the company ever since.
However, Musk runs a few other companies as well. These include Tesla and SpaceX, as well as two smaller startups, Neuralink and The Boring Company.
From building rockets to brain chips to tunneling, here’s what Musk’s companies do.
Elon Musk has been making headlines for years. This was also the case last year when he bought the social media platform Twitter for around 44 billion US dollars (around 40 billion euros). Since then, the billionaire has spent a lot of time rebuilding the company according to his will.
But in addition to Tesla and soon Twitter, the richest person in the world owns a large number of other companies in various industries. Business Insider took a closer look at Musk’s holdings for you.
These companies are part of Elon Musk’s empire
Elon Musk speaks at the grand opening of the Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images
Tesla
Large crowd at the opening ceremony of the Gigafactory in Texas. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images
Pioneer in the e-car business
Elon Musk at the opening of the Gigafactory in Grünheide near Berlin. Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images
A billion dollar business
Tesla solar panels on the roof of a hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
SolarCity
Elon Musk at the Axel Springer Award ceremony. Hannibal Hanschke-Pool/Getty Images
Musk is reaching for the stars
A prototype of SpaceX’s Starship rocket. Loren Elliott/Getty Images
Mit SpaceX ins All
Die SpaceX Falcon 9 Rakete.
Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Almost 10,000 employees
Elon Musk speaking about his company Starlink. Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Starlink
Musk’s company Starlink brings internet to rural areas. Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Neuralink
Musk’s role at Starlink is ambiguous. Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images
Musk’s role unclear
Elon Musk and his right-hand man Jared Birchall. Bloomberg/Patrick Pleul/Getty Images; Rachel Mendelson/Insider
Musk’s right hand
Musk’s company Neuralink wants to develop computer chips for the human brain. Neuralink/YouTube
Brain chips to cure diseases
Elon Musk speaking on the progress of Neuralink developments. Neuralink/YouTube
$205 million for Neuralink
Elon Musks The Boring Company entwickelt den „Hyperloop“.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
The Boring Company
The inside of a Hyperloop. David Becker/Getty Images
traffic of the future?
Elon Musk’s former home in the posh Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, USA. Sotheby’s International Realty
Musk’s other businesses
Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter. Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Twitter corporate headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Emily Quiles
Economics not important to Musk
Elon Musk owns companies in various industries. HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/Getty Images
Musk is everywhere
