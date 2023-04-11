Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Substack CEO Christ Best had another skirmish over the Easter weekend. Theo Wargo/WireImage // Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile for Collision via Getty Images

Twitter users noticed that substack links were suppressed as of Thursday evening. Musk denied the links were “blocked,” but said he believes Substack is “unsafe.” Substack CEO Chris Best contradicted Musk’s claims Saturday night.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



A row has been brewing in recent days between subscription-based blogging site Substack and microblogging platform Twitter — with the CEOs of both platforms responding publicly to the controversy. First, the news spread that Twitter had started Links to Substack to suppress on his platform. Substack CEO Chris Best responded to Twitter owner Elon Musk, calling the situation “very frustrating” — and denouncing some of the claims Musk had made about the company.

One such claim is that Substack is trying to “download a large portion of the Twitter database,” Musk wrote on Twitter Saturday. The company wants to support its recently announced Twitter competitor Substack Notes. Twitter had already suppressed links to competing social media platform Mastodon in December.

As of Saturday night, the warnings were gone, but searches were still being redirected, Insider found out. “We’re glad the suppression of Substack postings on Twitter appears to be over,” Best and Substack co-founders Hamish McKenzie and Jairaj Sethi said in a joint statement to Business Insider. “This is the right move for writers who deserve the freedom to share their work. We believe that Twitter and Substack can continue to coexist and complement each other.

read too Elon Musk painted over the letter “w” on Twitter’s headquarters – the sign now reads “Titter”

“We look forward to making Substack Notes available soon, but we expect it will be a new type of place within a subscription network – not a replacement for existing social networks.”

Here’s a rundown of the back and forth that led to Best’s recent response.

Wednesday: Substack announces Notes

Substack announced on Wednesday in a blog post announced the launch of a new feature called Notes, which is styled similar to Twitter. Notes allows users to post “short pieces of content and ideas” that can be liked and commented on, similar to Twitter. Similar to Twitter, these posts would appear in a scrolling feed.

“Notes may look like a familiar social media feed, but the key difference is what you don’t see. The Substack network runs on paid subscriptions, not advertising. This changes everything,” Substack wrote in its blog post.

read too I’ve been trying intermittent fasting like Elon Musk for a month – and the food has never tasted so good

It wasn’t immediately clear if Twitter’s announcement and war on substack links was related to the Notes release.

Substack bloggers who use Twitter to promote their work noted Thursday night that Substack links appeared to be suppressed on Twitter. Twitter users who tried to interact with posts containing substack links received an error message.

Twitter also began redirecting searches for Substack to newsletters. And when someone clicked on a substack link, they received a page warning them that the link was insecure, as Insider had previously observed.

This is what you see if you click the link in my bio (the link is not unsafe) pic.twitter.com/mvbV1M3L7M — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) External content not available — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 8, 2023 “> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Substack also noted that authors on their site Problems embedding tweets had in their blog posts.

In a Statement to The Verge on Friday Best said Substack was “disappointed” with the changes. “This abrupt change is a reminder of why writers deserve a model that holds them accountable, that rewards great work with money, and that protects freedom of the press and freedom of expression,” Best said in a statement to The Verge. “Their livelihood should not be tied to platforms where they are not in charge of their relationship with their audience and where the rules can change on a whim.”

read too Data leak on Twitter: Important source code was probably freely available on the Internet

Friday: One of Musk’s ‘Twitter Files’ journalists says he’s leaving

Matt Taibbi, a Substack blogger close to Musk, wrote on Friday on his substack blogthat in the future he will use the “Substack Notes” function and not Twitter to share his work. Taibbi, through the “Twitter Files,” had helped publicize some of Twitter’s internal content moderation decisions.

Taibbi, who has tens of thousands of paid subscribers and charges five dollars a month to access his content, also said the move will affect future Twitter Files reports. He specifically referred to Twitter’s decision to “block” substack links on the platform. When he asked “what’s going on” was told to him, telling him to post articles on Twitter instead. Taibbi did not specify who he spoke to.

read too A longtime Twitter employee recounts: It took me nine days to find out I was fired business/twitter-mitarbeiter-brauchte-9-tage-um-herauszufinden-dass-ich-gefeuert-wurde/”>

A bot that tracks the Twitter accounts of big tech CEOs reported Musk Taibbi shortly thereafter no longer followed. Insiders confirmed this. On Saturday night noted journalist Matt Binderthat Taibbi’s tweets could no longer be found on Twitter. Taibbi did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. In a statement to the “New York Post” on Saturday Taibbi said he appeared to be involved in a “business dispute.”

Saturday: Musk clarifies that Twitter has never blocked substack notes

Musk clarified in a tweet early Saturday that substack links were never blocked on Twitter. However, Twitter users were quick to point out that Twitter prohibited interacting with tweets containing substack links in the Community Notes – a feature that allows participants to add context to posts.

In the same post, Musk called Substack Notes a “Twitter clone” and claimed that Substack is “trying to download a large chunk of Twitter’s database to launch its new feature.” He also claimed that Taibbi worked or still works as a clerk for Substack. Best denied that.

1. Substack links were never blocked. Matt’s statement is false.



2. Substack was trying to download a massive portion of the Twitter database to bootstrap their Twitter clone, so their IP address is obviously untrusted.



3. Turns out Matt is/was an employee of Substack. — Harry Bōlz (@elonmusk) External content not available — Harry Bōlz (@elonmusk) April 8, 2023 “> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Substack CEO says “none” of Musk’s claims are true

In a Notes post, pulled by The Verge, Best responded to Musk’s tweets, saying, “None of this is true.” “Substack links have obviously been heavily throttled on Twitter. Anyone using the product can see that,” Best wrote in response to Musk’s claim that links to Substack have never been blocked on the platform.

Best also responded that while Substack uses Twitter’s API to support the platform. They believe that they have read the Terms of Use the API comply, but would “like to” address Musk’s concerns. Best also denied that Taibbi was or is a Substack employee.

“It’s very frustrating. It’s one thing to mess with Substack and quite another to treat authors that way,” Best wrote. A press email to Twitter was automatically replied to with a poop emoji.

read too This list shows which senior employees are still working at Twitter and which have already been fired by Elon Musk business/twitter-diese-liste-verraet-welche-manager-noch-bei-twitter-sind/”>

Check out the original article Business Insider

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings