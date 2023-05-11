Elon Musk wants to resign as Twitter boss – successor announced

Twitter boss Elon Musk has found a successor for himself on Twitter. Musk said in a tweet on Thursday that she will take up her post on the social media network in around six weeks. However, Musk did not initially name a name for the new boss.

The billionaire and Tesla founder took over Twitter for $44 billion at the end of October. Musk immediately fired Twitter boss Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde. Musk had accused Twitter executives of misleading him and investors about the number of fake accounts on the social media platform.