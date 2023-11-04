Elon Musk wants to sell Twitter usernames for 50,000 euros

Elon Musk.

X wants to generate new income by selling old Twitter handles, as Forbes reports. A handle is the username that appears at the end of the unique X-URL.

In some cases, X had asked potential buyers up to $50,000.

X wants to make up for a large advertising deficit following its takeover by Elon Musk last year.

Elon Musk’s Company X is working on a plan to generate new revenue by selling old Twitter handles (usernames), Forbes reported Friday.

Forbes reporter Alex Konrad viewed emails from current X employees that show the company is trying to make available valuable account names that are no longer used by their original owners. The X inactive account policy encourages users to log in at least once every 30 days. This prevents their accounts from being removed.

As Forbes reports, the so-called “@Handle Team” has in some cases demanded up to $50,000 from potential buyers.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

X (formerly Twitter) has an advertising problem

After Elon Musk took over Twitter in November last year, the company is trying to compensate for a huge loss in advertising revenue. Some advertisers stopped or drastically reduced their spending on X last year. The reason they cited was concerns about the content and the general reliability and effectiveness of the advertising platform.

The overwhelming majority of the world‘s largest advertisers dropped X following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company. That’s according to data provided exclusively to Business Insider last month by marketing consulting firm Ebiquity. A separate analysis by advertising analytics firm Guideline found that X’s U.S. advertising revenue has declined by 55 percent or more every month since Musk took over.

X’s executives, on the other hand, have painted a more positive picture of their advertising business. CEO Linda Yaccarino said in an on-stage interview in September that “90 percent of the top 100 advertisers have returned to X in the last 12 weeks alone,” referring to X’s top 100 advertisers from last year.

How X wants to counteract the advertising problem

To combat the decline in advertising revenue, X turned to subscriptions. X introduced a paid premium offering last year and updated it last month with different tiers to add additional features like increased visibility and ad-freedom. Musk said this week that X-Premium subscribers would get early access to soon-to-launch ChatGPT competitor Grok.

In 2021, the last time X publicly reported its financial results, advertising accounted for 90 percent of revenue. Musk said shortly after taking over that he wanted the company to generate about half of its revenue from subscriptions.

X recently awarded stock to its employees, suggesting the company is now worth about $19 billion. Less than half of the $44 billion Musk paid to buy the company a year ago.

