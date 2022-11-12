In his prime speech to employees from the purchase of the company $ 44 billion, Elon Musk has warned that the failure of the social platform is a possibility if Twitter it does not start generating money. In two weeks, Musk fired half of Twitter’s staff, took out most of the top executives, and ordered the remaining employees to stop working from home. Last week Musk himself said at an investor conference that Twitter had the potential to become the most valuable company in the world.

An executive who until yesterday was considered part of Musk’s new management group, Yoel Roth, he is gone, according to Bloomberg reports. Roth was responsible for social media activities to combat hate speech. Musk often cited Roth’s tweets explaining moderation policies to reassure people concerned about the future.

Also Robin Wheeler she resigned but Musk tried to persuade her to stay. For the time being, Wheeler remains in the company as confirmed by herself on Twitter.

While the acquisition removed Twitter from control of public markets (Nov. 8), Musk loaded the company with almost $ 13 billion in debt which is now in the hands of seven Wall Street banks that they were not able to download it to investors.

Trust in the company eroded so quickly that some funds offered to buy loans for as little as 60 cents, a price typically reserved for companies deemed to be in financial difficulty, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.

No benefits, smart working, but hard work to save Twitter

In his first speech, Musk warns Twitter employees that they should prepare for 80 hour work weeks. There will be fewer benefits in the office like free food. And it put an end to smart working, which allowed employees to work from home.

“If you don’t want to come, resignation accepted,” warns Musk, according to a Bloomberg source. When asked about the attrition prospect, Musk replied, “We all need to be more hardcore.”

Discussing Twitter’s finances and future, Musk said the company needs to move urgently to make the new subscription product, Twitter Blue, $ 8. There will have to be something users will want to pay for given the withdrawal of advertisers concerned about malicious content.

As has happened in the past with Tesla and other billionaire companies, Musk is trying to convey the idea that if people don’t work hard, Twitter will be left in a very difficult position, anonymous Bloomberg News sources say.

Moody’s lowers Twitter’s credit rating

The debt that Twitter has taken on to finance Musk’s acquisition leaves the company with interest costs that, according to some estimates, will rise to $ 1.2 billion annually. Most advertisers such as, Audi, General Mills, Pfizer and many others have temporarily suspended advertising on the platform. The banks that funded Musk are quietly probing hedge funds and other wealth managers for their interest in buying some of Twitter’s debt.

Discussions so far have focused on the part of the leveraged loan financing from 6.5 billion dollars, according to Bloomberg sources. Banks seemed reluctant to sell at any price below 70 cents. Even at that level, losses could reach billions of dollars, according to Bloomberg’s calculations.

The rating agency, Moody’smeanwhile, recently reduced Twitter’s credit rating to “junk” that is to say garbage. “Twitter’s governance risk is highly negative, reflecting Moody’s expectations for aggressive financial policies and concentrated ownership by Elon Musk,” said the rating company.