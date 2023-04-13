Elon Musk doesn’t think much of the job of US Treasury Secretary. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Elon Musk questions the competence of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and instead proposes investor legend Warren Buffett. When asked who Musk would rather have in charge, the Tesla CEO tweeted, “Probably Buffett. He could do it in under an hour a week.” Musk intervened after Yellen described a potential spike in US debt from about $32 trillion today to over $50 trillion over the next decade as not worrying.

If Elon Musk had his way, Warren Buffett would be US Treasury Secretary and Acting Secretary Janet Yellen would be unemployed. The Tesla boss was asked on Twitter who he would rather have run the US government’s finances than Yellen. He opted for 92-year-old investor icon Buffet.

“Probably Buffett,” tweeted Musk. “He could do it in less than an hour a week.” And further: “Any successful investor with a long track record would do a good job – the job is essentially fund management at scale.”

Probably Buffett. He could do it using less than an hour’s time per week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 6, 2023 “> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Musk intervened after Yellen predicted a possible increase in US debt to over $32 trillion today $50 trillion described as not causing concern over the next ten years. Yellen told the US Congress in March that this would not be a problem if the real net interest cost of debt remains low and the government pursues sustainable fiscal policies.

read too Elon Musk is pushing a new AI project at Twitter after buying thousands of GPUs

Buffett has jokingly expressed interest in running for the Cabinet office in the past. “I’d like to be finance minister if I knew I could just keep raising money at negative interest rates. It makes life pretty easy,” he said during Berkshire’s annual 2020 shareholder meeting.

The friendly strained relationship between Musk and Buffett

Musk — the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter — has previously distanced himself from Buffett and said he builds products rather than making investments. In addition, Musk has Buffett and his business partner Charlie Munger repeated for it blamed for turning down the opportunity to invest in Tesla in 2008.

Warren Buffett criticizes and praises Musk at the same time. Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Still, the tech billionaire has consistently praised Buffett in the past, too. “Buffett, for example, is far better at allocating capital than any government,” tweeted Musk in June 2018. “He’s doing a good job for the economy and should probably keep doing it,” according to Musk in December 2021.

As for Buffett, he has a history of Musk’s Twitter antics questioned and the auto manager jokingly challenged to take on Berkshire in the candy business. More recently, he has praised Musk for leading Tesla to success despite stiff competition from legacy manufacturers. “Elon takes on General Motors, Ford and Toyota and all these people that have all this stuff and he comes up with an idea and he wins,” Buffett said. “You can’t imagine that. It is amazing.”

read too Warren Buffett calls Bitcoin a “gambling chip” with no intrinsic value as the cryptocurrency breaks the $30,000 mark business/bitcoin-warren-buffett-haelt-kryptowaehrung-fuer-gluecksspiel-chip/”>

This article was translated from English by Klemens Handke. You can find the original here.