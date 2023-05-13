Elon Musk: Who will be the new Twitter boss? These managers should be in the running

NElon Musk is keeping a secret about his decision. He only revealed so much on Thursday evening, of course on Twitter: It should be a woman who succeeds him in the post of boss at the short message service. At least if you believe what he says.

When Musk wants to reveal the name, he left open. And so the speculation started with the announcement. Four women in particular are repeatedly counted among the candidates. WELT introduces the potential successors.

Musk’s successor needs to regain trust

According to unanimous US media reports, Linda Yaccarino, previously manager at NBCUniversal, is now the clear favorite for the post. The 60-year-old has been working for the media group, which owns the television brand NBC and the film company Universal Pictures, for more than a decade. Yaccarino is responsible for the global advertising business there, and she was also instrumental in launching the advertising-financed streaming service called Peacock.

Considered a favorite: NBC executive Linda Yaccarino

Above all, the businesswoman could use her expertise to solve a problem that Twitter has suffered from since Musk took over. Dozens of companies had recently withdrawn from Twitter as advertising partners – and the platform thus suffered painful losses in revenue. The corporations feared that under Musk, Twitter would be less likely to take action against hate, slander and misinformation – an advertising environment that companies usually avoid.

The New York Times reports that talks with Yaccarino are said to be at an advanced stage. In April there was even a public meeting between the manager and the tech entrepreneur. At a promotional event in Miami, Musk was interviewed by Yaccarino on the big stage.

The potential personality was well received by observers. “I would say she would be my first and only choice to rescue the platform from its owner’s hands,” wrote Lou Paskalis, a well-known marketer, on Twitter.

The name of a celebrity from the tech world keeps popping up on social networks: Sheryl Sandberg. The 53-year-old was in charge of the operative business for 14 years Facebook or later by its parent company Meta.

Last summer, Sandberg announced that he was retiring from the post. The reason she gave was that she wanted to have more time for her own foundation. Sandberg was recently one of the wealthiest and most influential women in the world.

Her name is also being traded: ex-Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg

The American was instrumental in the rise of Facebook. When she started at the network, she was considered the experienced and the voice of reason. In her farewell note, she reported on the sometimes chaotic conditions in the early days of the company.

Founder Mark Zuckerberg was just 23 years old when Sandberg joined the company, and she was 38 years old. A circumstance that also affects her when working with Elon Musk could help. Finally, the management style of the head of Twitter is sometimes considered chaotic and erratic.

Recently, talks about the successor are said to have focused on Ella Irwin, at least reports “Business Insider”. “Everyone thinks it will be her,” said one employee. It would be an internal solution, after all, the 47-year-old currently heads the “Trust and Security” department at the network.

Irwin has only been in this role since late last year after Musk fell out with her predecessor. The manager is considered a supporter of Musk’s radical restructuring of the network, such as the recent layoffs or the new subscription models.

According to the report, however, employees have doubts about Irwin’s qualifications, especially for the chief post. Although they have previously been for Google and Amazon had worked and knows the ad business, a former Twitter employee described her as “completely unqualified”.

Twitter users are also speculating about Marissa Mayer. The trained computer scientist was the head of from 2012 to 2017 Yahoo, previously Vice President of Google. At the time, she was considered the face of the search engine group. In recent years, the 47-year-old has been involved in founding a start-up.

Should also be in the running: ex-Yahoo boss Marissa Mayer

During her time as Yahoo boss, Mayer was by no means undisputed. Her temporary ban on working from home and the introduction of an employee evaluation system attracted a great deal of attention. In addition, she was also criticized for her management decisions, such as the takeover of the blogging network Tumblr.

Musk wants to remain chief technology officer

The new Twitter boss should start the job in about six weeks, Musk wrote on Thursday. As Chief Technology Officer, he wants to take care of more specific business areas such as products and software in the future. Musk had already announced at the end of 2022 that he wanted to give up the top office – but only once the successor had been settled.

His announcement followed a self-initiated Twitter poll in which around 57.5 percent of participants supported his resignation. However, the truth also belongs: Musk had signaled early on that he did not want to fill the chief post permanently. The multi-billionaire is also the head of the electric car manufacturer Tesla and the rocket company SpaceX.

Musk took over the post as part of his approximately $ 44 billion purchase of the Internet platform in October last year. But the months under his leadership were marked by chaos. With a wave of terminations, erratic rule changes and sudden changes in subscriptions, Musk scared not only many users but also advertisers – and thus the most important source of income.