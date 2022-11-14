Twitter employees are on high alert. Social media risks bankruptcy. This was said directly by Elon Musk in his first speech to employees since he bought the company for $ 44 billion, stating that bankruptcy could be a possibility if the company doesn’t start generating more money.

Elon Musk himself says he’s overworked. “I have too much work on my plate, that’s for sure,” the businessman said, answering questions during a session of the B20 in Indonesia, an economic conference that runs parallel to the G20 meeting in Bali this week. “I’m working to the best of my ability: from morning to night, seven days a week”.

Musk’s statements come after he announced nearly 3,700 Twitter layoffs and then backtracked some but also eliminated the possibility of smart working for social media employees.

The histrionic entrepreneur at the head of Tesla and Space X in the past has announced that he uses time with the 5-minute rule, planning the day in blocks of time to be assigned a specific task or activity. For example, Musk uses the time lock method to reply to late emails, to eat meals, or to schedule business meetings.

Il secret of success by Elon Musk is just the 5 minute rule. From waking up in the morning to going to bed in the evening, Musk already plans the whole day by dividing it into blocks (parts) of 5 minutes.

Twitter: layoffs continue

A large number of Twitter contract workers discovered they were suddenly fired this weekend after losing access to Slack and other work systems, according to internal communications shared with CNBC by full-time Twitter employees. According to Platformer, who first reported the cuts, about 4,400 of the 5,500 contract workers were cut