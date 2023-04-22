Home » Elon Musk’s fortune falls by almost $13 billion
by admin
Despite this, Elon Musk is the second richest person in the world.
According to that Bloomberg Billionaires Index Elon Musk’s net worth fell by $12.6 billion to $164 billion on Friday.

This comes after Tesla’s share price plummeted on a 24 percent year-over-year drop in earnings.

Its major companies — Space X, Tesla, and Twitter — have all had a tumultuous week.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

A turbulent week at Space X, Tesla and Twitter resulted in Elon Musk's net worth falling by about $12.6 billion on Friday. According to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index this is the biggest decline so far this year.

Musk, who is now worth $163.9 billion, is still the second richest person in the world – after Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, who has a fortune of $211 billion dollars (about 192.4 billion euros). The two billionaires have been at odds for the top spot since Arnault overtook Musk last December.

The drop in Musk’s net worth is the culmination of a chaotic week. On Thursday, Space X’s Starship rocket exploded minutes after launch on a test flight. Tesla’s share price plummeted after the company’s earnings release, and Twitter’s verified users had their blue ticks removed from their accounts.

Justin Bieber, Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian: Twitter users’ blue ticks are disappearing because Elon Musk is now charging money for verification

The development at Tesla had the most direct impact on Elon Musk’s fortune. Tesla’s share price fell sharply on Thursday after the electric vehicle maker reported a 24 percent year-over-year fall in profits to $2.5 billion, in part due to aggressive price cutting recently is due. Tesla stock closed Thursday down 9.8 percent at $162.99.

Bloomberg calculates Elon Musk’s net worth from a 13 percent stake in publicly traded company Tesla, a 42 percent stake in tightly held Space X, and a 79 percent stake in Twitter, a company he bought for $44 billion in 2022 (about 40.1 billion euros). He is the CEO of all three companies.

Tesla’s share price rose 0.1 percent in after-hours trading. The stock is up 33 percent so far this year.

