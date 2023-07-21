Elon Musk’s Scooby-Doo Meme Sends Dogecoin (DOGE) Soaring: Controversy and Lawsuit Follow

Title: Elon Musk’s Scooby-Doo Meme Causes Surge in Dogecoin Price

Subtitle: Controversy and Lawsuit Surround Billionaire’s Alleged Manipulation of Dogecoin

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) experienced a significant surge following a Scooby-Doo meme shared by billionaire Elon Musk on his Twitter account. In just 15 minutes after Musk’s post, DOGE’s market capitalization increased by 3%, according to Fortune Crypto. However, the Tesla CEO is currently facing controversy and a class action lawsuit, accused of manipulating the price of Dogecoin for personal gain.

On Wednesday, Elon Musk posted a meme featuring the popular cartoon character Scooby-Doo, comparing it to several historical philosophers, with the additional caption, “Doges to power.” This lighthearted post had a profound impact on DOGE, causing it to jump from $0.698 to $0.737, a 5.6% increase within hours.

Fortune Crypto reports that Musk’s meme had a significant influence on DOGE’s market capitalization, adding approximately $320 million in value, or a 3% surge, within a mere 15 minutes.

However, amidst the rally, Elon Musk faces allegations of manipulating Dogecoin’s price for personal financial gain. The controversial accusations claim that Musk used his Twitter account, appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” and other tactics to artificially inflate DOGE’s value before selling it. Last year, Musk was sued in a class action lawsuit by disgruntled merchants who asserted that the billionaire profited from these manipulations.

Additionally, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit also allege that Musk sold hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Dogecoin after replacing Twitter’s iconic blue logo with Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu logo. Despite these claims, Alex Spiro, Musk’s lawyer, argues that the evidence against his client is purely circumstantial, emphasizing that Musk was not connected to the wallets involved in DOGE transactions.

Elon Musk’s influence on the price of Dogecoin continues to be the subject of scrutiny and legal battles. As this situation unfolds, market observers and cryptocurrency enthusiasts eagerly await further developments in the ongoing controversy surrounding Musk’s association with the meme-based cryptocurrency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

