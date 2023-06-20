Elon Musk’s sister has to pay more because of her name

Elon Musk and Tosca Musk. Chesnot/Getty Image and Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s sister claims she was overcharged for filming because of the Musk name.

Tosca Musk told the Daily Mail that she was overcharged for a filming location because of her last name.

Despite the downsides, the Musk name is “mostly a blessing,” she said.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Elon Musk’s sister says she was overcharged for sharing the same last name as one of the world‘s richest men.

read too

The richest millennial in Great Britain is 32 years old and has a fortune of eleven billion euros

Musk’s name is a ‘blessing and a curse’

Tosca Musk, who is a filmmaker, said the Daily Mail, the Musk name is a “both blessing and a curse” and once led to her being overpriced for a film location. “The location was supposed to cost $5,000 a day,” she told the paper, “but when they heard my name and assumed we were rich, they decided to charge us $25,000.”

“Everyone assumes that my eldest brother pays for everything, but he doesn’t,” she said, adding that saying whether her brother is helping her with her business or not is a “double-edged sword.” The siblings have another brother, Kimbal Musk, a restaurateur and philanthropist. Tosca Musk told the Daily Mail that the family was not “born rich”.

Left to right: Tosca Musk, Kimbal Musk, her mother Maye Musk and Elon Musk. Courtesy of Maye Musk.

Tosca Musk is a filmmaker and the CEO and Founder of Passionflix, a romance film streaming service and production company. She has been producing films for more than two decades and, according to her IMDb page worked on more than 55 films so far.

Tosca Musk officials did not immediately respond to Insider’s request, which was made outside of normal business hours. Despite the downsides, she told the Daily Mail her last name is “mostly a blessing” and she’s never tempted to change it.

read too

Elon Musk’s famous family includes a model, successful entrepreneurs and several twins: this is the Musk clan

Elon Musk is (again) the richest person in the world

Her eldest brother did last month Bernard Arnault replaced as the richest person in the world and now decrees aloud Bloomberg’s billionaire index has a net worth of $233 billion (around €213 billion).

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla in January 2021 was named the richest man in the world for the first time and has since swapped places with Arnault and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, according to Bloomberg data.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

