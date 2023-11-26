Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Humorous AI Grok: A Closer Look at the Controversy and Collaboration with Altman

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, is set to launch its new artificial intelligence tool, Grok, on X (formerly Twitter) next week. The trial version has been available to a few premium subscribers, but it will soon be accessible to all Premium+ members.

Grok is designed to provide real-time responses with a sense of humor that may not be suitable for everyone. The AI will be able to answer questions using knowledge acquired from the social network and will even respond to “rejected” questions that other AI systems may not.

According to xAI, Grok will have “a little ingenuity” and “a rebellious streak,” and the company advises users not to use it if they hate humor. This distinguishing factor sets Grok apart from other AI systems on the market.

The launch of Grok comes after news of Sam Altman’s dismissal and subsequent re-entry into OpenAI, the company responsible for creating ChatGPT. Altman has also commented on Elon Musk’s departure from OpenAI, describing it as a difficult process that required refocusing resources to secure funding.

Musk’s new AI company, xAI, has ambitious goals, including “understanding the true nature of the universe.” The project includes former employees from tech companies such as DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Tesla, and the University of Toronto.

With the upcoming launch of Grok, Musk’s AI company is set to make an impact in the artificial intelligence space, offering a unique humor-driven approach to real-time responses.

Share this: Facebook

X

