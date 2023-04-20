Elvah: Charging station app for e-cars slips into insolvency proceedings

Elvah wants to make charging electric cars easier. After a failed round of financing, there is a risk of insolvency. However, the founding team is confident.

Elvah shows e-car drivers the way to the next charging station. Payment is by flat rate Elvah

Elvah is in preliminary bankruptcy proceedings and is to be sold. That’s what Sören Ziems, the co-founder and CPO of the shop column startup, via Linkedin announced. The reason given by the product manager is that the start-up “did not succeed in another round of financing despite tireless efforts”.

His co-founder and CEO Gowrynath Sivaganeshamoorthy is a little more specific in an interview with Manager Magazin. Sivaganeshamoorthy speaks of “bad luck” because two rounds of financing planned in a row were canceled “at the last minute”. The first refusal for a stake in the single-digit millions was made by a VC, which then got into financial difficulties itself, according to the CEO. The second cancellation shortly before the notary appointment was made by a corporate investor.

Elvah last raised money in August 2022, according to Handesblatt it is said to have been a “high single-digit million amount”, including from the Thies Group and Maingau Energie. A year earlier, the startup had raised 3.2 million euros in an angel investment round.

Sören Ziems, Gowrynath Sivaganeshamoorthy and Wilfried Roeper (left to right) launched Elvah in 2020 Elvah

Elvah: charging station flat rate for e-cars

In an interview with Manager Magazin, the CEO refers to 65,000 registered app users since it was founded almost three years ago. Customers can take out a flat rate for charging their e-car through the startup. Prices start at seven euros a month for ten kilowatt hours of electricity. In addition, the mobile application advertises to its users with real-time recommendations about the status of charging stations. According to their own statement, this leads to 75 percent fewer faults when charging. Elvah refers to a network of 300,000 charging stations in 40 countries.

At the same time, Elvah is working on so-called bidirectional charging and is relying on artificial intelligence. The aim is to make the battery of the e-car usable for other users as part of the charging infrastructure. “In the short term, no relevant profits can be generated with it,” said the CEO in an interview. Since bidirectional charging has so far only been supported by a few charging stations and vehicles.

Despite the provisional filing for insolvency, Sivaganeshamoorthy is positive about the future. He assumes that market participants such as energy companies and charging infrastructure operators would be interested in his startup. Until a possible takeover, the company will continue as before. No layoffs are planned.