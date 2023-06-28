Elvah: E.on buys charging station flat rate startup from bankruptcy

Elvah ran into financial difficulties a few weeks ago. Now the energy company E.on buys the startup and takes over all employees. The purchase price is satisfactory.

Elvah is moving under the umbrella of energy giant E.on, which is already active in the charging infrastructure market INA FASSBENDER / Getty Images

The energy company E.on has bought the startup Elvah from Rhineland-Palatinate. The young company, which offers a flat rate for charging e-cars, had to file for bankruptcy two months ago. The reason given by the start-up at the time was that several rounds of financing had failed at short notice.

In an interview with Manager Magazin shortly after the bankruptcy became known, the founder and CEO Gowrynath Sivaganeshamoorthy was very optimistic that he would find a buyer for his startup. In fact – according to the current message from Elvah after the exit – there were several interested parties and a “competition for the best offer”. In the end, E.on, or the digital subsidiary E.on One, prevailed. The new owner will take over all 50 employees. Elvah will be integrated into E.on Drive’s charging product.

read too

These startups already had to file for bankruptcy in 2023

Elvah exit: “Above average quota” for the creditors

It was agreed not to disclose the purchase price. How much of their originally invested capital the lenders such as the Thies Group or Maingau Energie have received back is not communicated. The insolvency administrator Jens Lieser said that “due to the proceeds from the sale” he assumed that the creditor satisfaction rate would be “probably above average”.

Most recently, the charging station startup raised millions in August 2022. Before that there was a business angel group.

Elvah currently earns money mainly with a subscription sale. According to the company, users can charge their e-cars at 300,000 stations in 40 countries at a flat rate. The costs start at seven euros a month for infrequent drivers. In the long term, the startup plans to become a provider of bidirectional charging; the e-car battery serves as part of a charging infrastructure. At the moment, however, Elvah hardly earns any money with it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

