“Emanuela Orlandi and the other filthy”: shocking words in the audio against Wojtyla

“Emanuela Orlandi and the other zozetta“: storm on “Chi l’ha visto”

“Who has seen” in the storm for the case of Emanuela Orlandi. The reason? The terms deliberately not “censored” in the audio containing the accusations against Wojtyla and pronounced by Marcello Neroni, member of Enrico De Pedis within the Banda della Magliana. Terms that, however, had been obscured by the journalist Alessandro Ambrosini, which had recorded the audio in 2009. The latter, in his blog “Notte Criminale” addressed the presenter directly Sciarelliwho repeated one of the terms several times during the program that cannot be heard for the moment.

“I don’t understand why he wanted to talk about the term “filthy”, with Mrs. Natalina Orlandi in the studio, in front of her audience. When I published the audio on Notte Criminale, I decided to “hide” some offensive terms against Emanuela, Cardinal Casaroli and John Paul II. AND I hid them to avoid public ridicule of the protagonists of this story which is still conjecture”.

She made it public knowing full well that he didn’t tell anything more about Emanuela’s case, in investigative terms. He quoted it repeatedly – ​​and did not make it heard from the recording – because he knew that in fairness he should have asked me to be able to broadcast it and consequently explain to me how she had lawfully come into possession of it, assuming direct responsibility for it. She has deliberately repeated that word, which is in the logic and language of a character whose criminal depth has been ascertained over time, with the aggravating circumstance of not knowing you are registered. And she rightly repeated it indignant, however creating a prejudice on the words of to Nero. As if a “street” definition defined the value of what he was saying at that moment. It amazes me that, after years of investigations, you have never heard of telephone interceptions, or environmental interceptions, accompanied by offenses, curses and every kind of foul language possible”.

