Emanuela Orlandi, the lawyer on Affari: "There are those who work to not find the truth"
Emanuela Orlandi, the lawyer on Affari: “There are those who work to not find the truth”

Emanuela Orlandi, the lawyer on Affari: “There are those who work to not find the truth”

Emanuela Orlandi, 40 years of mysteries and misdirections. The lawyer Sgro ad Business: “Positive dialogue between the public prosecutors”

“We are happy that there is an interlocution between the two prosecutors”. As Laura Sgro, link from the family Of Emanuela Orlandiad Business on the transmission of documents by the Vatican Promoter of Justice to the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office. Today marks 40 years from the day the young woman disappeared in the capital; and since then the search for the truth has always encountered many obstacles, which have actually covered up those responsible for the kidnapping. Tracks traveled and retraced several times, misdirections, secrets and prominent personalities involved have never discouraged his brother Pietro Orlandi from wanting to shed light on the mystery surrounding Emanuela.

As well as the lawyer Laura Sgrò, who ad Affaritaliani.it declares: “Forty years is a long time. I hope that the documentation provided to the Rome prosecutor’s office is relevant and that the Vatican continues to collaborate effectively with the prosecutor’s office. There are many things to clarify, and we remain available in compliance with the confidentiality of the investigation. We don’t have some leads that we believe in more than others; we care only the truth. Whatever road the prosecutors are taking, the wish is that it is the right one, which leads to knowing what happened to Emanuela ” continues Sgro.

