According to the UN, water shortages, dirty water and climate change are endangering the lives of around 190 million children. The threat is greatest in ten countries in West and Central Africa, including Benin, Cameroon, Mali, Niger and Somalia, as the UN children’s fund Unicef ​​announced on Monday. Many of the worst-affected countries, particularly in the Sahel, are suffering from instability and armed conflicts, making it even more difficult for children to access clean water and sanitation.

In its analysis, which was published ahead of World Water Day and the UN Water Conference in New York on Wednesday, Unicef ​​International speaks of a “triple water crisis” in these countries – caused by a lack of drinking water and sanitation, high child mortality from diseases caused by dirty water water and high climate and environmental risks.

“Africa is facing a water catastrophe,” warned UNICEF program director Sanjay Wijesekera. “Devastating storms, floods and historic droughts are already destroying facilities and homes, contaminating water sources, causing hunger crises and spreading disease.” Children are particularly affected.

In the ten African hotspot countries, almost a third of children do not have access to at least a basic supply of clean water at home, and two thirds do not even have basic sanitary facilities. A quarter of children have no choice but to use the great outdoors as a toilet. Hygiene is also limited, since three quarters of the children cannot wash their hands with soap and water at home.

As a result, these countries also bear the heaviest burden of child deaths from diseases such as diarrhea caused by inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene.

Climate change and conflict are exacerbating the water crisis. For example, in Burkina Faso, attacks on water facilities as a tactic to displace people have increased. In 2022, 58 water points were reported to have been attacked, compared to three in 2020. As a result, more than 830,000 people lost access to safe drinking water last year.

