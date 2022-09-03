Embracing the platform, depositing the methodology, industry belt service providers and Douyin e-commerce and merchants have a win-win symbiosis

Douyin e-commerce is “fertile soil”, and industry belt service providers help businesses create “sunshine, air and water”.

From Double 11 to 618 to 818, the shopping festival initiated by e-commerce has become a “key field” for brands and merchants to gain volume and increase.

This year’s 818, Douyin e-commerce launched the “Douyin 818 Discover Good Things Festival”, and achieved a series of outstanding results. From August 6th to 18th, the live broadcast time of Douyin e-commerce reached 31.8 million hours. The video has been played 83.2 billion times, and the sales of a large number of intangible cultural heritage, domestic brands, special products in the industrial belt, and high-quality books have increased significantly.

Among them, an important participant is inseparable, that is, the industry belt service providers located between the Douyin e-commerce platform and the industry belt merchants. They pass the platform’s preferential policies and big promotion gameplay to the industry belt merchants as soon as possible. , In view of the pain points of the industry belt merchants, close to the service, real-time diagnosis, targeted solutions, help the industry belt merchants to achieve double growth in volume and increment.

For example, the flagship store of Gougou service, noble bird children’s clothing and children’s shoes, achieved a single-day GMV increase of 126% month-on-month; Lexu Media’s transaction amount during the 818 event (nearly 30 days from 7.25 to 8.23) increased by 40.15% month-on-month compared to July and June. An increase of 61.23%, and the total sales volume in a single day on August 14 exceeded 14.5 million; the average daily GMV of Tianxun in August increased by 66% compared with the average daily GMV in July; more than 700 cooperative merchants of Xia Kehui, with a monthly settlement of GMV 250 million…

How have these achievements been achieved? What are the precipitation and replicable methodologies behind them? How should the service providers in the industrial belt work with the merchants for a long-term operation?

one,

Douyin e-commerce is “fertile soil”,

Service providers create “sunshine, air and water”

Many people may be relatively unfamiliar with the term industrial belt service provider. As the name suggests, industrial belt service providers first take root and base themselves in the industrial belt.

China has the world‘s largest and most complete manufacturing supply chain system, most of which are distributed in the form of industrial belts in Guangdong, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangsu, Shandong and other coastal provinces. For the “Shoe Capital of China“, Shenzhen Huaqiangbei has gathered a large number of mobile phone traders, which has become a barometer of the mobile phone industry…

According to the “2022 Douyin E-commerce Service Provider Ecological Yearbook”, the market size of the industrial belt in 2021 will be about 5.4 trillion yuan. In the industrial belt area, the merchants are concentrated and the transaction scale is large, which has the advantage of the source of the supply chain. The advantage is that the industrial chain covers a complete range and has a cluster effect. But the shortcomings are also obvious. Most of the businesses are small and scattered, mainly white-label, lack of originality, and lack of their own strong brands.

Especially with the fierce competition, the competition among businessmen in the industry belt is fierce, and it is generally difficult for everyone to make profits by simply fighting for low prices. Going from offline to online, growing through online, and obtaining brand premium through innovation is the industry belt. The pressures and demands that businesses generally face.

Douyin e-commerce industry with service providers came into being.

Douyin e-commerce began to deploy industrial belt service providers in July 2021, and the number has grown steadily. The number of merchants bound by a single service provider and GMV are both in the rising stage. From the perspective of settlement GMV, the GMV of service providers infiltrating industry belt merchants is increasing month by month, from 7% at the beginning of 2021 to 20% at the end of the year.

Douyin e-commerce industry belt service providers have different backgrounds, and their abilities are different. Some are from video account operators, some are MCN institutions, and some are better at Qianchuan Streaming. Generally speaking, the operation of service providers mainly revolves around services such as agency operation, escort and education, training, Qianchuan investment, talent distribution, supply chain organization, SaaS and other services.

Taking Zhejiang Lexu Culture Media Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Lexu) as an example, before becoming a service provider in the Douyin e-commerce industry, it was a cultural media company with the core capability of outputting high-quality short video content and live broadcast content. More than 30 self-media accounts and signed contracts with more than 100 new media talents. In January 2022, it will officially become a service provider of Douyin e-commerce industry belt, empowering live broadcast merchants in the category of clothing, shoes, hats, and bags in Zhejiang Province, especially good at Qianchuan on behalf of investment.

Another industrial belt service provider, Quanzhou Gougou E-commerce Company (hereinafter referred to as Gougou), was founded in 2013 and has been deeply involved in the maternal and child industry, accumulating rich industry operation experience and industry resources. In May 2022, it will become a service provider in the Douyin e-commerce industry, serving 165 merchants. From operating on behalf of traditional e-commerce in the past, to now helping merchants accompany them in education, training, store diagnosis and daily affairs.

During the 818 period, Lexu gave full play to the advantages of its own traffic investment and cooperated with the activities of the Douyin e-commerce platform to help the merchants to make short-term bursts of live broadcasts without sunset, and planned the live broadcast time with the merchants in advance to avoid the peak of the 818 broadcast. Seize traffic. During the event, the GMV of merchants served by Lexu increased by 73% month-on-month, double the peak of the same period in July.

Gougou also exerted its own operational advantages. The 818 event was pre-measured in advance. For the new styles with good data, the focus was on planning high-quality short video shooting. It was issued and promoted the day before 818, and it captured the interest in the content of the e-commerce platform. field advantage. Through the large flow of popular videos, the crowd was accurately introduced into the live broadcast room, and the good styles and official paid streaming finally helped the merchants to achieve an explosion of sales.

Shenzhen Xia Kehui Culture Media Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Xia Kehui), rooted in Huaqiangbei, Shenzhen, is an industrial belt service provider brand under Zhuanzhuan Group. During the 818 period, Xia Kehui called on all merchants to participate in Douyin e-commerce activities to give full play to its channel and supply chain advantages in the second-hand digital industry; from the cold start companion education of Xiaobai merchants who provide services at different levels, to the increment of KA merchants Jumping up, the digital base has grown from the top merchants during the 618 period to a hundred schools of thought contending with all merchants; in August, it has achieved growth every day, and the GMV of the 818 week reached 180 million, a 2.5-fold increase compared to last year.

Regarding the relationship between the Douyin e-commerce platform, industry belt service providers and merchants, in the view of Xia Kehui, Douyin E-commerce provides a very new and fertile soil for second-hand business in the 3C category, and industry belt service providers must do The goal is to create a climate of rapid growth for merchants, including “sunshine, air and water” – that is, the implementation of platform policies, the ability to operate on the live broadcast track, and the ability to select products and supply chains.

“Each service provider has its own areas of expertise, and can help businesses broaden their channels, solve problems, and gain more interests in a targeted manner,” said the person in charge of Lexu.

two,

around content, products, and people

Screening in advance to solve real problems

One of the core values ​​of mining the cases of high-quality industrial belt service providers is to precipitate business methodology, which can be copied and learned by more industrial belt service providers.

Before summarizing the methodology, it is necessary to understand Douyin e-commerce as a global interest e-commerce platform, what is the basic logic of its product operation, and how it reconstructs the people and goods market.

Global interest e-commerce provides four fields, or four tools, namely short video, live broadcast, mall and search.

The first two are the content field, which triggers interest through content and triggers orders through interest, which is a typical search for goods; shopping mall and search belong to the central field, which absorbs the advantages of shelf e-commerce and meets the needs of clear shopping demands, repurchase scenarios, Heavy decision-making consumption scenarios belong to people looking for goods.

The global interest e-commerce has reconstructed the people and goods market, making the value of high-quality content unprecedentedly highlighted, making the live broadcast room a key scene for precipitating traffic and promoting conversion, and making search, shopping malls and other pan-mall scenes a new way to receive traffic and accelerate conversion. field.

The industrial belt service providers mainly focus on the people and goods yard of the global interest e-commerce platform, help merchants to increase their volume and sales, and precipitate as a replicable Douyin e-commerce platform operation methodology.

For example, before the big promotion, the willingness of the merchants is screened in advance, and the merchants with high cooperation degree are selected for key support and diagnosis, and then relying on the interest e-commerce platform to test the data of the goods, and select the potential explosive models suitable for the promotion.

The relevant person in charge of hook hook has a deep understanding of this point. “From our experience in doing big promotions, merchants with a high degree of cooperation are better than those with a low degree of cooperation. We welcome merchants with a high degree of cooperation, but not those with a low degree of cooperation.” We must use good steel on the edge of the knife. Focus on helping Guirenniao children’s clothing and children’s shoes. Before the 818 event, we will find 2 to 3 new products with deep stock explosions and seasonal potential through testing, and then effectively use the short video and live broadcast of the global interest e-commerce platform to warm up the short video. Drainage, efficient conversion of live broadcast rooms; core anchors are scheduled to rest in advance, and the live broadcast time is appropriately lengthened on the day of the event to increase conversions, and at the same time increase the paid flow of live broadcast rooms and short videos, and achieve multiple short videos.

The second point is to stand with the merchants, “stick it together”, diagnose in real time, fully export the resources and functions of service providers, formulate different strategies according to the pain points of each merchant, and help the merchants to explode during the promotion period.

Xia Kehui has served a new business called Sister Xue Communication, which started on July 22 and missed 618. In response to the situation of the merchants, Xia Kehui taught merchants to do live broadcasts, and even helped to write scripts and formulate live broadcast techniques through base accompaniment and follow-up broadcasts; guide merchants to participate in the mental topics of second-hand product users, and improve the field view through video + live broadcast; Introducing lucky bags to the products to help businesses retain people. In the end of the week of 818, Sister Xue’s communication GMV exceeded one million, with a GMV of 250,000 that day and over 40,000 viewers.

Hongyuan Yanxuan is also a merchant of Xia Kehui service and the head merchant of Thinkpad in the notebook field. Xia Kehui helps Hongyuan Yanxuan improve the field view, guides it to use interactive gameplay such as uninterrupted blessing bags, and ensures that the entire live broadcast room has excellent stay and interactive data; and then tells the merchants to use time-limited purchases and event promotions in the live broadcast room to hit the top. The combination of the standard and the standard will create a very attractive live broadcast room activity atmosphere; when the merchant’s live broadcast room traffic reaches its peak, it will launch a spike of low-priced products, and the service provider will also help the merchant to provide some products to help the merchant create a very high The live broadcast position with traffic and high conversion; plus the boss of Hongyuan Yanxuan himself went off to do the live broadcast, on the day of the 818 event, the GMV of Hongyuan Yanxuan’s live broadcast room exceeded one million in a single game.

One of the merchants served by Lexu is called Cardan Road. Due to the new regulations on the platform, the score has dropped to 4.4, and it is difficult to capture traffic. It happened to meet the 818 event and hoped to raise the score. Lexu gave the merchant a lot of constructive advice. For example, make choices, reduce sku, pay close attention to quality control, and avoid after-sales problems that lead to continuous damage to the brand; at the same time, customer service should predict customer complaints to avoid negative feedback. After a series of actions, the merchant’s rating rose from 4.4 to 4.58. Although it was only a tiny fraction of the distance from 4.6, through a series of preparations, the GMV of 60 hours of live broadcast during 818 was over one million.

For another example, businesses in the industry belt have some common pain points, such as serious homogenization competition, lack of original capabilities such as design, lack of experience in moving from offline to online, and a desire for high-quality supply chain goods… Industry belt service providers need Focus on these common pain points and win the trust of merchants.

Gougoshou serves businesses on the maternal and infant track, and many businesses have limited supply channels, such as changing seasons, and the fact that the factory does not produce enough inventory will lead to out-of-stocks. Gougou gives full play to its resource advantages in supply chain, recommends a good supply chain for merchants, cooperates with excellent brand merchants, helps merchants find goods, and helps merchants communicate brand authorization. Guxing Children’s Shoes is a well-known local brand collection store. In addition to children’s shoes, it is also expanding the category of schoolbags and stationery, helping to connect with the source factory, and also connecting the local branch of the well-known shoe and clothing brand Anta to the merchant.

The base of Huzhou Tianxun Network Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Tianxun) is located in Zhili, an important town in the leading industry of China‘s children’s products industry, and is located in China‘s Children’s Wear City. As one of the largest production and sales places of children’s clothing in China, Zhili has a large number of enterprises, but the brand is generally not high, and there is also a lack of local content e-commerce operators; Some quality supply chains. In response to this pain point, Tianxun focuses on helping merchants sort out live broadcast skills, increase customer unit price, increase conversion rate and UV value through matching and combination; at the same time, match high-quality supply chains to help merchants break out products.

One of the merchants is called Haoshutongpin, and 7 accounts are launched at the same time, and 50 to 100 models are launched every day, which has high requirements on the supply chain. However, due to the depth of inventory, the unit price of customers cannot be raised, and the overall GMV cannot be improved. On the industrial side, Tianxun helps it match a high-quality supply chain, expand its categories and increase the depth of its inventory; on the traffic side, it helps merchants create a real and honest personality; subdivide accounts to undertake users with different needs; Qianchuan pitcher intervenes, Paid traffic assistance… During the 818 period, Hao Shutong’s several stores combined to achieve a GMV of 100 million.

Another point is that the industry belt service providers should actively embrace the platform, embrace the merchants, and establish a win-win and symbiotic relationship with the merchants.

A businessman served by Lexu is called Uncle Maruko. In the early stage, it has become the top 10 account of men’s clothing in the country from a very small scale. At the beginning, Le Xu cooperated with him in the mode of acting on behalf of the operation. Later, after it gradually developed and stabilized, it was withdrawn. It gave support to Qianchuan on behalf of the investment. After a long period of cooperation, the two sides have established a relationship of mutual trust. Uncle Maruko and Lexu jointly established a company for training to teach more businesses how to gradually develop from the white card. Lexu’s huge number of Qianchuan star tutors gave lectures. Uncle Maruko and Le Xu developed from a simple cooperative relationship into a community of interests and established a win-win and symbiotic relationship.

three,

Find the right position and hone the core ability

Long-term business with businessmen

Management guru Drucker believes that an enterprise must find its own mission in the enterprise structure, and the mission is the value and reason for the existence of the enterprise.

The same is true for service providers in the industrial belt. They connect the Douyin e-commerce platform with one hand and the merchants in the industrial belt with the other. The industrial belt service providers also have their own mission.

The author asked the relevant responsible persons of several high-quality industrial belt service providers, what is their most important job? What should be the most hard work? Several service providers gave the same answer, that is, to find their own positioning and mission, to temper the core operational capabilities.

“Industry belt service providers must be able to create value for businesses, and their work is valuable.” The relevant person in charge of Gougou believes that the original intention of Douyin e-commerce platform to support industrial belt service providers is to let service providers maintain small and medium-sized businesses, Help businesses achieve better operations. For service providers, it is necessary to know where their own capabilities are positioned. The original intention cannot be entirely based on the platform’s incentives, but must create value for customers, work around what value can be provided to customers, and work hard to train their operational capabilities. and service capabilities to businesses.

In the view of the relevant person in charge of Tianxun, the ability of industry belt service providers should be based on the focus and deep cultivation of the industry and a refined understanding. Taking the children’s clothing industry as an example, the industrial belt service provider must master the factory resources, understand the products, and learn the iteration of the platform’s gameplay. With the sinking of the service market, service providers in the industrial belt have deeper requirements for product gameplay and strategies, and higher requirements for service quality and management capabilities.

“We have a team of more than 50 people and serve more than 1,300 merchants, and our requirements are quite high. In the future, we will continue to expand our capabilities and make good use of the resources of the Douyin e-commerce platform, such as placing merchants’ goods on the cloud. In the warehouse, we can provide better services for merchants and help them achieve better growth.” said the relevant person in charge of Tianxun.

In response to the improvement of the capabilities of service providers in the industry, the Douyin e-commerce platform has been increasing its support. For example, hold a service provider conference and publish the Douyin E-commerce Service Provider Ecological Yearbook; continuously upgrade the capability model to help service providers sort out the basic operating capabilities they should have; quantify and evaluate capability standards to guide service providers to refine and develop healthily in the Douyin ecosystem ; Create benchmark cases, precipitate methodology, and provide service providers with replicable samples.

During the daily operation and the 818 promotion period, the Douyin e-commerce platform has launched various forms of support policies and traffic subsidies; launched platform activities such as service provider task competitions and service provider qualifying competitions to encourage service providers to participate and improve business capabilities; Douyin The audio e-commerce platform has also launched a variety of special activities, so that industry belt service providers have more leverage to support merchants and achieve sales growth.

And high-quality industry belt service providers must be good intermediaries between the Douyin e-commerce platform and industry belt merchants. On the one hand, the preferential policies, support, and activities initiated by the Douyin e-commerce platform are delivered to the merchants in a timely manner to help merchants participate in the platform. On the other hand, only if the service provider allows the merchant to get real benefits, the cooperation of the merchant will be improved, and then they are willing to stand on the same front as the service provider.

When the author asked how the service provider in the industry belt can achieve long-term operation with the merchant, the relevant person in charge of Gougou said that if the e-commerce platform is a secondary school, the service provider will help the platform to serve the merchant, help the merchant to sort out the FACT model, and help the merchant. Merchants do a good job of short videos and live broadcasts, and make layouts around the formation of conversion paths.

Le Xu mentioned the word “partner”, and believes that in order for service providers in the industry to operate effectively with merchants, they must proceed from the perspective of the interests of merchants, advance together and retreat together, and become partners. Only in this way can service providers be able to will have real value.

Le Xu believes that the Douyin e-commerce platform is of great significance to the businessmen of the industry, and the industry belt merchants are expected to redefine their brands through the Douyin e-commerce platform, achieving not only sales, but also a sense of brand value. The improvement and self-sublimation of the industry belt service providers will also leverage Douyin e-commerce to achieve self-sublimation and their own value.

It has only been two years since the first batch of Douyin e-commerce service providers entered the stage at the end of October 2020. As far as service providers in the industrial belt are concerned, although the number of merchants and GMV bound by a single service provider are both in the stage of step-by-step growth, they are still in their infancy in general, regardless of their ability to advance, methodological precipitation, or penetration of the industry. In terms of GMV with merchants, there is a lot of room for improvement. However, the direction of progress has become more and more clear, the operating methodology has gradually settled and highlighted, and the existence value of service providers has also been verified. The future can be expected, and I believe in the power of time.

