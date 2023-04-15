Marco K. König, first chairman of the German professional association for rescue services, sees his organization at the limit. Too often, the 911 emergency number would be dialed by patients who are not experiencing a life-threatening emergency.

According to König, emergency paramedics and emergency doctors are “very often sent to nursing homes” where this would not be necessary at all. “It cannot be the task of the emergency services to treat falls from bed where nothing happened,” says König.

The head of the professional association for rescue services is particularly annoyed that the existing alternative to calling the emergency number 112 does not work effectively enough in his opinion. Patients who have a non-life-threatening problem can call the emergency medical service on 116117.

“The emergency medical service would be very well suited to relieve the emergency rooms. However, this emergency service is not working as it should at the moment,” says König. The head of the association therefore demands that the emergency medical service be reorganized – namely under the umbrella of the rescue control centers.

The current overload of hospitals and rescue services is mainly due to the bottlenecks in the emergency rooms. Hospital operators across the country report emergencies, especially in those reception facilities where people need fast and reliable help.

A commission of experts set up by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has already presented proposals on how this bottleneck in the emergency system can be defused. Now the Federal Ministry of Health has to decide on a concrete design.

In the midst of this desired reorganization of emergency care, the emergency medical service is now the next bone of contention between those involved in the health system. Because the demand of the German Professional Association of Rescue Services to organize the emergency medical service under its roof meets with massive resistance from Andreas Gassen, Chairman of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians. He speaks of an “unsuitable” proposal. Only a few days ago, Gassen caused widespread criticism when he suggested in an interview that patients who walk to the emergency room should pay a contribution.

According to Marco K. König from the German Professional Association of Rescue Services, appropriate offers to patients are needed in order to relieve the burden on the emergency rooms. “But this offer is not available more and more often,” says König.

According to König, this is also due to the emergency medical service. Because the cooperation between the rescue control centers and this service would not work optimally at the moment. “In some federal states, for example, even emergency paramedics and emergency doctors do not receive any information about when the doctor from the statutory health insurance emergency service will arrive at the patient. However, this information would be needed in order to hand over the patient properly,” says König.

According to König, for example, in the state of Schleswig-Holstein there is no information about when the doctor from the emergency medical service will arrive at the patient. “I interpret the non-disclosure of this information as a reservation by the doctors in the relevant federal state that they do not have to drive to the site. However, it cannot be the case that the emergency medical service chooses which missions to go to and which to leave to the emergency services,” says König.

According to König, the coordination of when the rescue service and when a doctor from the statutory health insurance emergency service is sent out could be simplified. “The emergency medical service should be organized under the umbrella of the rescue control centers and managed by them. That would relieve the emergency rooms,” says König.

Andreas Gassen from the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians sees things very differently. According to Gassen, the proposal by the rescue service professional association testifies to “a deep ignorance of the system”. “You can’t just put freelance doctors under a control center, which in some cases are run by private providers. This is a completely absurd notion for which there is no legal basis whatsoever. With such a logic, the control centers would also have to hire the doctors and pay social insurance. This proposal is therefore completely unsuitable and ignores the real problem,” said Gassen.

According to Gassen, the challenge in the reform of emergency care lies in the federal structure of the rescue services and the associated regional fragmentation of responsibilities. “There is not one central rescue coordination center. Each district has its own rescue control center, which is sometimes operated by the professional fire brigade, sometimes by other providers,” says Gassen. This would sometimes cause problems at the moment. Because the cooperation between the control center and the medical on-call service of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians is currently working “excellently” in some districts and cities and “not in others”.

As a solution, Gassen proposes establishing 116117 as the first point of contact for patients who do not have an acute life-threatening problem. According to Gassen, the pandemic has already increased awareness of the number of the emergency medical service. “The federal government is now required to further strengthen awareness of the number through public funds,” says Gassen.

Gassen also proposes digitally connecting the 116117 and 112 numbers. In life-threatening situations, the emergency medical service number can be put through to the rescue control center immediately.

Gassen does not want to give a guarantee that a doctor will always come when you call 116117: “The emergency medical service can solve some problems over the phone or it shows that there is no acute illness and patients can go to a practice the following day . If it is urgent from a medical point of view, the patients could either be registered in the emergency practice or, if necessary, a home visit could be arranged,” says Gassen.

Gassen does not want to move away from his controversial demand that patients who come to the emergency room without an initial assessment should pay a contribution in future: “It is essential that we can direct the flow of patients. It is unacceptable that individual patients bypass this system and come to the on-call service practices or the emergency room for non-acute illnesses because they think that all illnesses can be treated there or it is simply more convenient,” Gassen said.

Because this behavior of patients limits the capacity for real emergencies. They sometimes have to wait longer for an ambulance and in the emergency room. “Of course, real medical emergencies should not be charged a fee,” says Gassen.

König from the professional association for rescue services also wants to prevent patients who are not in an acute emergency from being hit by an ambulance in any case. In an earlier conversation with WELT, König emphasized that the rescue services could no longer afford the “prevailing fully comprehensive mentality” given the limited capacities.

