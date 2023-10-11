Emergency government formed, air strikes on Gaza continue

Professor Jonathan Rynhold, head of the politics department at Bar Ilan University near Tel Aviv, sees no alternative to a ground offensive against the Hamas leadership. “This is a very crucial moment for Israel’s deterrence,” he told the German Press Agency. “And more broadly, for deterring the West against terrorism.”

It is important to show arch-enemy Iran and the Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah “that Israel is prepared to risk the lives of its soldiers to end the unacceptable threat to its civilians.” Israel must “take very, very tough action against Hamas – otherwise there will be more such attacks on the country, and not just from Gaza, but also from elsewhere.”

Israel had repeatedly tried to achieve a kind of modus vivendi with Hamas, even though it is also classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the USA. The rivalry between Fatah and Hamas also played into the hands of opponents of an independent Palestinian state in Israel. Hardly anyone in the region believes in a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Over the years, Israel has tried to somehow control the conflict with Hamas using the “carrot and stick” method. These included, for example, money deliveries from Qatar and the opening of the borders to workers from the Gaza Strip in the hope that the economic hardship could be alleviated.

However, all attempts to come to terms with Hamas have now failed, said Rynhold. “Israel must go in there and inflict maximum damage on Hamas and its infrastructure and ability to rule.”