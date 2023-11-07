Emerging Consumer Trends and Digital Technology at the 6th China International Import Expo

The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) held recently witnessed the gathering of numerous domestic and foreign companies in the field of consumer goods. The consumer goods exhibition area occupying two venues brought together a wide range of companies, showcasing new consumption trends and promoting the upgrade of domestic consumption.

One of the key highlights at the expo was the role of technology in bringing multiple improvements in consumer quality and experience. Danone, a popular healthy foods brand, presented more than 100 types of healthy foods covering the entire life cycle at the expo. The company also introduced new products customized specifically for Chinese consumers, emphasizing its commitment to local innovation and sustainable development.

Dole, a century-old global fruit and vegetable brand, expanded its exhibition area at the CIIE and unveiled a variety of high-quality fruit and vegetable products. The company also showcased its sustainable development project “Fruit to Leather,” which aims to transform fresh waste fruits into environment-friendly leather products.

The expo also highlighted the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, with companies like Mupende Wild Honey Co., Ltd. in China leveraging the platform to expand their business opportunities and connect with potential partners.

In addition to showcasing innovative products, the CIIE also presented the 6th Hongqiao International Economic Consumption Theme Sub-Forum, where Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping announced data indicating a significant rise in the import volume of consumer goods, reflecting the increasing demand for high-quality consumer products in China.

Sheng Qiuping emphasized the growing importance of new consumption trends, driven by consumption upgrading, technological empowerment, and sustainable consumption practices. The integration of digital technology, including 5G and e-commerce live broadcasts, is playing a pivotal role in supporting new consumption forms and models, creating immersive and interactive consumption scenarios, and improving the overall quality of service consumption.

Jiang Xiaojuan, president of the China Industrial Economics Society, expressed confidence in the role of digital technology in driving innovation in consumer goods and services, fostering new business models, and providing consumers with high-quality and diversified consumption choices.

The CIIE served as a platform for companies to showcase their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the integration of digital technology in driving the upgrade of domestic consumption. As the event concluded, it underscored the importance of new consumption trends and the pivotal role of technology in shaping the future of consumer goods and services.

