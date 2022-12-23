The macro context in 2023 will remain difficult for the emerging market debt especially in the first half of the year.

To affirm it Diliana Deltcheva, Head of Emerging Market Debt at Candriam according to which “the headwinds faced by this asset class – inflation, monetary tightening, China‘s zero-COVID policy and weak growth – could stabilize and decrease over the course of the year. A reduction in global macro risks will eventually create a favorable environment for the performance of bond assets, including the emerging market debt,”.

“With headwinds for EMD already well priced – continues the head of the emerging markets debt division of Candriam- and if and when the Fed will focus on supporting the US economy slowing down, emerging markets should perform well. This, however, could happen in the second half of 2023 rather than the first half, or even in 2024.

“Global bond markets have been hit hard in 2022 and emerging markets have been no exception, with the steepest decline ever recorded. This was largely due to the sell-off in US bonds, which also recorded their biggest decline ever. This has left an asset class that, while with risks, now delivers assessments that we consider extremely interesting and a significant buffer against rising yields”.



“Excluding the abyss of the 2008 financial crisis, the carry for emerging market sovereign credit is at its highest level in two decades.” underlines Diliana Deltcheva.

Going into detail, continues the Candriam expert “On a one-year horizon, we expect the local and hard currency emerging market sovereign debt will offer yields of around 11-15%, with a baseline of 13%. Our scenario assumes a stabilization of US Treasuries in an environment characterized by a US slowdown and some spread compression in emerging markets”.

“We expect 5 and 10 year US Treasuries in the range of 3-3.5%, with a central scenario of 3.25%. Emerging market sovereign spreads are likely to tighten by 25-50 basis points and we expect emerging market currencies to contribute 3-5%.”

“On a one-year horizon, we expect a gross yield on emerging market corporate bonds of 10-15%, assuming a narrowing of EM corporate spreads by 25-50 basis points and 5-year US Treasuries in the range of 2.75-3.25%, and given a asset class carry of 7.6%“.

“I main risks and opportunities for each sub-class of emerging market debt will be driven by the evolution of US Treasuries, the Chinese economy and the level of defaults (for hard currency emerging market debt and emerging market disinflation), the trajectory of the US dollar and the growth differential of emerging markets versus developed economies for local currency emerging market debt.