Emerging Markets Funds: Complete Guide to Investing

Are you interested in investing and are you fascinated by the world of developing countries? Then perhaps you are inquiring about the Emerging Markets fundsto understand which are the best and above all to understand why to invest in them Emerging Markets.

Today we will see together what they are opportunity of return that you can obtain from investing in these countries and above all what are the pitfalls to consider and precautions to take before choosing these tools.

The characteristics of emerging markets

I emerging markets they are often identified by a number of unique characteristics that distinguish them from developed markets.

Typically, these countries are going through a rapid process of industrialization e di urbanization.

Their economies are in growthfueled by an increase in production, exports and the expansion of the middle classes.

However, the volatility and the eldest political uncertainty they can be key factors that investors and analysts need to take into account.

These countries often come from a past of poverty or political instability, and in recent years they have recorded high and interesting growth rates worth monitoring.

Another pattern which often characterizes this type of market, is related to the transformation that their economy has undergone: these countries have in fact moved from a purely rural economy to an economy more oriented towards services, and therefore to the tertiary sector. All these changes lead these countries to transform agricultural processes and push industry and even urbanization.

What are the emerging markets in 2024?

Certainly draw up a complete and safe list of what the emerging markets in 2024 It’s not easy and, in fact, it’s almost impossible.

Without a doubt there are some of them that are considered emerging and are therefore included in investment indices and consequently in mutual funds that base their investment on these markets.

In 2024 there are some nations that are emerging as potential investment destinations. Among these we must look to Asia, Africa and Latin America.

We cannot fail to mention theIndiawhich continues to show significant economic growth, also thanks to relative political stability and excellent future prospects, with many workers high skilled especially in the IT sector.

BRICS: Does this acronym mean anything to you? These are the 5 emerging countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

In 2023 the group expanded (it will become effective at the beginning of 2024), with the entry of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

These new members will contribute to diversification the group and above all to strengthen its economic and political weight.

These new entries will make the group more representative and the members will be able to diversification their economies.

Pros and cons of investing in emerging markets

There is no doubt that investing in emerging markets offers opportunity significant, but as in almost all investments we must also consider the downside. Investing in these markets in fact involves a series of specific risks.

It’s easy to do”just guess” from the notable returns that the rapid economic growth that characterizes these countries can bring, but we must also deal with the volatility of the financial markets.

If we were to list the risks of the investment in these countries we could divide them as follows:

Volatility: you will need to be prepared to deal with larger fluctuations in asset prices;

Political uncertainties: these countries usually have governments that are not entirely stable, which can be subject to sudden changes and consequently negatively influence investments;

Currency risks: Currency movements can have a significant impact in emerging markets, because they can affect investment returns and also increase the risk of losses.

As regards i prowe have:

Possibility of obtaining high returns in the long term: these markets undoubtedly offer growth opportunities as they are developing;

Excellent choice for diversifying your portfolio: inserting investments in emerging markets allows you to diversify your portfolio and therefore reduce overall risk;

Favorable demographics: How many times have we heard that Italy is an “old” country? This is also the case in Japan, for example, as there are many people of advanced age. In emerging countries, however, the population is mostly young and growing, and this could be an excellent starting condition, because it would represent a dynamic workforce and an expanding consumer market.

Are emerging country funds risky?

But let’s come to an important question that you will undoubtedly be asking yourself if you are thinking of investing in these markets: funds in emerging countries are risky?

The answer is yes: investing in emerging markets will give you a run for its money greater risk compared to investing in developed economies. Do you remember that we saw that with emerging markets you could obtain interesting and high returns? Here, to obtain these returns you must know that you will have to take greater risks, mainly due to the volatility of the markets but also to the fact that these are countries that are developing and therefore constantly changing.

The reference index: MSCI Emerging Markets

This index it is often used to guide investment decisions. It is an index that includes a diversified set of stocks from China, Brazil, India, South Korea and many other nations.

It is an index capable of offering a broad overview, which best represents emerging markets and which acts as a thermometer for investors who are interested in monitoring trends and fluctuations in this asset class.

This is such an important and influential index that many mutual fund investment strategies try to replicate this index.

The best mutual funds that focus on emerging markets

Now that we have seen in detail what the characteristics of mutual funds on emerging markets and that we have understood that it is a risky but at the same time interesting investment, we just have to try to understand which mutual funds invest in these countries and above all how they are configured in the investment universe .

After witnessing a period of slow growth, emerging markets have now reached a turning point.

At the moment, inindice MSCI Emerging Markets it’s theinformatica the main sector, demonstrating the presence of innovation in local companies and the rapid adoption of new technologies on a global scale.

To invest in these markets it is important to be able to identify which companies offer the best long-term growth opportunities, and also to understand which bond issuers have the most solid creditworthiness.

I will now make you a list of some mutual funds that focus on emerging markets, so that you can get an idea of ​​what an investment in this sense could be like.

Arca Equities Emerging Countries P

This fund invests in emerging countries and is an equity fund: the companies that are part of this basket are mainly Asian, European and Latin American, and are selected on the basis of the best growth prospects.

The fund has a high risk profile, for the reasons we saw before.

If you want to learn more, you can find the review here.

Arca Bond Emerging Countries P

We still remain in the Arca SGR and see another type of fund, this time bond.

This fund invests in government and corporate bonds from emerging markets, as long as they are denominated in euros, dollars and pounds, and have a financial duration of between 3 and 7 years.

This fund has a risk of 3, which is actually not high, because it is a bond fund: it is worth reiterating, however, that its risk is still greater than that of a standard bond fund, precisely because it invests in emerging markets.

Here you can find the review to discover all its features.

Eurizon Emerging Countries Shares

Let’s move on to Eurizon, which among many offers this mutual fund that invests in shares listed on the regulated markets of emerging countries, which are denominated in US dollars and euros.

The benchmark is 95% composed of the MSCI Emerging Market, the index we analyzed at the beginning.

The risk profile stands at level 4 on a scale ranging from 1 to 7: we are therefore on a medium risk, aimed at investors who are still able to withstand potential losses.

Here you can learn more about all its features.

My Business Opinions

We have reached the end of our discussion regarding i emerging markets and mutual investment funds that have companies in their basket that are part of emerging countries.

I don’t know you, so naturally I can’t give you advice to this and tell you “yes, choose this one” or “choose this one”.

However, I can give you some advice: the first advice is to dedicate only a marginal part of your money to these funds. Indeed diversification and building a well-balanced portfolio is always the best choice, especially when we are faced with funds of this type which are very risky and which would risk unbalancing your portfolio and making you take too high risks.

In my opinion, first you should aim to choose stocks that invest in more stable economies and, only then, go to these markets to diversify and try to obtain higher returns.

To select the funds in which to invest, however, it is important to carry out an in-depth assessment of the relevant economic context of these economies and, furthermore, it is important not to throw yourself headlong into a particular investment, just because you are driven by the desire to obtain higher earnings and returns. high.

So before choosing a fund, carefully read the KIDfocus on the composition of the basket and the benchmark, understand well which companies you are going to invest in and do not allocate too high a portion of your savings.

I think this is the best advice I can give you.

Since mutual funds have high management costs, I can also offer you an alternative to consider: mutual funds ETF.

Personally, I invest independently because I don’t like delegating and I want to know where my money is going. About that, I invite you to download our report which explains how mutual funds have exaggerated costs which have a significant impact on your returns.

And, since we’re talking about investing in emerging markets, I recommend you read this article that talks about ETFs on emerging markets.

