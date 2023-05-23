EMFACE the first facial rejuvenation treatment without needles and without surgery

EMFACE, the only treatment for the skin and muscles of the face together with the stimulation of the facial muscles alone without needles and without surgery, was presented to the Italian scientific community last week during the 44th Congress of Aesthetic Medicine SIME. The final result is -37% of wrinkles, +26% of collagen, +30% increase in muscle tone, + 23/25% on average of facelift as per 9 scientific studies. Emface is a patent of BTL Aesthetics, a leading company in the production of medical devices worldwide which is based on 2 technologies: HIFESTM (High Intensity Facial Electrical Stimulation) technology to treat the muscles of the face and transcutaneous synchronized Radiofrequency to treat the skin. “Emface has the property of combining radiofrequency with electromagnetic stimulation on the elevators of the face: the frontal and the major and minor zygomatic muscles. The frontals elevate the forehead and brow bone. The zygomatic major and minor muscles elevate the corners of the mouth and lift the face. The combination of treatments increases the mass of these muscles and also decreases wrinkles” declares Dr. Carolyn Jacob, MD Dermatologist and Aesthetic Surgeon of Chicago “Emface has changed and revolutionized aesthetic medicine: now we are able to offer patients new treatments that do not involve needles or invasive procedures. This is a great advantage for us doctors to have this technology that will revolutionize facial aging” concludes Jacob. BTL Aesthetics thanks to increasingly sophisticated technologies combined together to reshape the face and counteract muscle tone: with EMFACE it is now possible to undergo painless treatments and non-invasive techniques that make it possible to obtain effective and long-lasting results, without resorting to scalpels or treatments using injectables” comments Fabio Gugliucci – CEO of BTL Aesthetics Italia – “This year BTL Aesthetics celebrates 30 years in business and what better occasion to present this new revolutionary system, unique in the world, created to satisfy the requests of doctors and patients, men and women, who want, with short painless, non-invasive sessions and without side effects, to improve tone and laxity facial. BTL Aesthetics thus confirms its commitment to finding cutting-edge solutions for the care and well-being of people” concludes Gugliucci.

