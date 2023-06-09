Emigrant Yanick Iseli receives a visit from his mother

swissinfo.ch



Yanick Iseli’s mother travels to Nicaragua to visit her emigrant son. A few weeks later, she makes a far-reaching decision.

Eva Hirschi

Everything was perfectly planned: Yanick Iseli’s mother had booked a flight to Managua, the capital of Nicaragua. Sylvie wanted to spend three months with her son. Yanick was at the airport early to pick her up. The flight had landed, he saw people streaming into the arrivals hall – but not his mother. He was starting to worry. Even after an hour she was not in sight.

Series: With Iseli to Nicaragua This post is part of a series on emigration. SWI swissinfo.ch accompanies the Swiss Yanick Iseli on his adventure to Nicaragua and at the same time provides information and tips on the subject of emigration. End of insertion

Then, after two hours, he finally saw her. “She looked like a heap of misery,” says Yanick Iseli. She was stopped at customs control. “They took everything apart for me,” Sylvie tells her son. They had also taken all electronic devices away from her. She wasn’t the only one; the devices of other tourists were also confiscated.

She had to hand over her camera, binoculars, surveillance camera with solar panel for her son and even her own mobile phone. She couldn’t take them with her, said the official, and talked about secret communications and espionage unless she paid a fee and an import tax: a whopping 120 percent on the value of the devices.

But buying back their own devices was out of the question for them. Just on principle. “So that was her first experience in Nicaragua,” says Yanick Iseli.

Working in and around the house

Sylvie spent the next few days resting. The 65-year-old from Biel had struggled with health problems in Switzerland and had been in the hospital for over three weeks. She lacked the energy. “I tried to feed them back with a lot of fresh fruit. Luckily it was papaya season,” says Yanick Iseli.

His mother soon got much better. She began to do what mothers love to do: list out to her son everything that needs to be changed in his little house. Finish the bathroom, level the floor in front of the house, set everything up nicely. “She was right about one point: she said the cloth in front of the window looked ugly. There are pretty curtains hanging there now.”

Sylvie Iseli also started growing new plants – carrots, lettuce, beans, tomatoes, basil, okkra beans. “Not only I, but also the chickens from the neighbors thought they were doing quite well,” says Yanick Iseli with a mischievous look in his eyes.

The hens gained access to the seedlings sprouting in the egg boxes and worked them with their beaks. “First mommy was nasty, then we started over – with grid protection.” In the garden you could also hear monkeys and sometimes even watch them – how they stole fruit.

On a journey of discovery

There was also time for visits to bamboo and coffee plantations, for excursions into the mountains, a stroll through the city of León and, above all, for a few detours to the sea. At Las Peñitas near León, the two hatched baby turtles were seen making their way into the sea.

There were also beach holidays with Yanick Iseli’s new girlfriend Karen, whom he already knew from one of his previous trips to Nicaragua in 2019. Together with her, her three children and a niece, the Iselis traveled to San Juan del Sur, in southern Nicaragua on the Pacific coast. “It was a wonderful vacation,” says Yanick Iseli.

After three months, Sylvie Iseli’s return journey was approaching. She had really enjoyed her time in Nicaragua and her health was also much better. “I took her to the airport. Ten days later my own flight left for Switzerland,” says Yanick Iseli. He would once again work in law for a few months to supplement his bank balance.

revelation at home

Back in Switzerland, he paid a visit to his mother. Then she dropped a bombshell: “I will also emigrate to Nicaragua!”

Yanick Iseli was flabbergasted. “But I did everything I could to scare them off,” he laughs. But she doesn’t want to go to his place in the jungle, Sylvie is flirting with a place by the sea. Son Yanick wants to support her in this – another adventure is on the horizon.



Emigrate to Nicaragua series

