Business

Emilia Romagna, delegation on prevention to Schlein: the resolution that nailed it down

Emilia Romagna, delegation on prevention to Schlein: the resolution that nailed it down

Flood Emilia Romagna, there was someone who can line up an honest and realistic speech on the dynamics and responsibilities of government of the regional territory. Should the Meloni government rather than a Commissioner for floods appoint a Commissioner for clairvoyance against the climate? Could Comrade Mao’s advice be useful to ex-communists?

Working well and having 16 dead, thousands of people devastated e half region to soak for 300 millimeters of rain that fell in a few hours, when in a territory that is also a child of marshes like the Veneto they have

715mm content in such a time, it will be a sign of the times.

Elly Shlein justified herself on the disaster in Emilia Romagna by claiming that she had never been councilor for the environment in Emilia-Romagna: “I was councilor for welfare and climate. Councilor for the environment was another person who, moreover, worked very well”, speaking of Irene Priolo. A half-truth because from the resolution of the regional council of Emilia Romagna, led by Stefano Bonaccini, who Affaritaliani can show, (number 21 of 02/28/2020) it is clearly stated that the “interdepartmental coordination of policies for the prevention and adaptation to climate change and for the ecological transitiona it was his delegation, not Councilor Priolo. From 2020 to 2022, the new secretary of the national Democratic Party Schlein had to take care of coordinating prevention, this is meant by the “climate pact” as a proxy, it is written in the resolution.

Schlein deleghe ER

The so-called “armed” arm, on the other hand, was and is Irene Priolo, as councilor for the “Environment, Soil and Coast Defense, Civil Protection”, who later became vice president, taking over from Schlein.

If fate and climate change are to blame for those living in the bubble of power, for others there is always the count of damages and victims, time for reflection and responsibility. Luckily here we travel in safe waters with good Emilia Romagna administration, and which is also “woman”, right? Schlein won’t pass the buck with a supercazzola like politics has always done. Between you, former vice president of the Emilia Romagna region, Bonaccini and Priolo, current councilor for soil management, who will come out better in the race to justify the flood?

