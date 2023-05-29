Emilia Romagna, Figliuolo commissioner: government takes the seat away from Bonaccini

Commissioner Emilia Romagnathe hypothesis of a technician grows: there is already a favourite

Matthew Salvini this time he comes out to say no to Stefano’s candidacy Bonaccini come commissioner for the emergency in Emilia Romagna. The leader of Lega he agrees to it battle carried on by Businessand indicates a different name than that of president of the Region. Salvini excludes having vetoed Stefano Bonaccini, but – we read in Repubblica – he endorses General Francesco Son“person who I respect“, but pulls himself out of the totonomine. Also because, he adds, in the end one could also decide for “more commissioners“, instead of just one. As for the hypothesis that General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo is appointed commissioner, Salvini adds: “I met him as commissioner during the health emergency and is a absolutely worthy person, but in these days I have read at least a dozen different names. I don’t know anything about it and I don’t comment on anything.”

Son, the good name for all emergencies: all his assignments

Francesco Paolo Figliuolo (Potenza, 11 July 1961) is an Italian general and official. Since 26 December 2021 he has been at the top of the Joint Operational Command of the major state of the defence. From March 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 it was Special Commissioner for the implementation and coordination of the measures necessary for containment and contrast of the epidemiological emergency. On December 14, 2021, on the proposal of the Minister of Defense Lorenzo Guerinithe Council of Ministers appointed Figliuolo to head the Joint Operational Commandwith the rank of corps general with special assignments. Now the hypothesis of a new position, advances his candidacy for the role of emergency commissioner in Emilia Romagna, a name that could make everyone agree.

