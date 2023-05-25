Home » Emilia Romagna flood, kneeling talks don’t ask the only sensible question: what happened to Schlein?
Emilia Romagna flood, kneeling talks don't ask the only sensible question: what happened to Schlein?

by admin
Emilia Romagna flood, kneeling talks don’t ask the only sensible question: what happened to Schlein?

Emilia Romagna flood, where has Elly gone?

If it weren’t a tragedy, it would be the ending of the usual Italian comedy. The kneeling-talkists (la7/rai tre etc) and singing company pretend to ignore, but civil society should ask itself, worried: where is the ineffable Elly? And we are not talking about participation in the Salama da Sugo Festival in Lugo, but the sinking of Emilia, of which, probably incognito, he was Vice President with the right powers but never used by our ineffable.

READ ALSO: Emilia flood. Schlein-Bonaccini, a disaster waiting to happen. The missing works

The Secretary of the Democratic Party probably has not yet recovered from the proper post-election vacation and cannot find the right words to justify its premature political failureadministrative but above all human.

READ ALSO: Flood, even in Emilia Schlein did not see it coming. Web irony

Where’s Elly? I now believe that it will be very difficult for him to take a position on tragic and difficult topics to explain to us, and quickly (a skill that is in short supply) where he was in recent years since no one has had the courage to tell our beloved Emilia has the record for soil consumption in recent decadesbut like on animal farm, there are situations where some are “more equal than equal”

So what are we talking about? We are still here wondering about this absence and a thousand others, about the inconsistency of political action. We could safely say that the Secretary is the poisoned fruit of an operating mode incapable of look rather than delve into problems it has never remotely addressedtherefore perfect to become yet another left flop.

