Emilia Romagna flood, Romeo (Lega): “Bonaccini commissioner? No veto”

Ukraine, “politics strongly supports the action of the Holy See”

“The League has no veto”. With these words the leader of the League in the Senate Maximilian Romeo answers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether the Carroccio is against the appointment of Stefano Bonaccini commissioner for the flood emergency. “We need to work for the funds to arrive and politics must implement prevention. We need a culture of prevention in our country from all sides and at all latitudes”.

Turning to war in Ukraine, don’t you think that there is too much talk of arms and not at all of peace with diplomacy absent? “I won’t go into these questions so as not to be exploited. However, I say that politics should strongly support the diplomatic action of the Holy See, which has appointed Cardinal Zuppi, to try to at least reach a truce”.

And finally the key theme of the League, ldifferentiated autonomy. “For us it is essential that it be achieved, it is the theme of themes. In the Senate we have the law that establishes the procedure for achieving differentiated autonomy. All the steps for the approval of the law must be done as soon as possible and then start with the perfecting agreements. Important results will be obtained gradually”, concludes Romeo.

