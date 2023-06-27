Emilia Romagna, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo commissioner. PREVIEW

Nothing to do therefore for Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Pd of Emilia Romagna, despite the support of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella

Army Corps General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, former extraordinary commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency, is the commissioner for the reconstruction of Emilia Romagna after the floods in May. The decision, how Affaritaliani.it is able to anticipate, will arrive in today’s Council of Ministers. Nothing to do then for Stefano Bonaccini, Pd president of Emilia Romagna, despite the support of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. A technical and non-political choice that brought all the majority parties into agreement.

Son has a degree in Political Science from the University of Salerno, a degree in Strategic Sciences and related 2nd level Master’s degree from the University of Turin and a degree in International and Diplomatic Sciences from the University of Trieste.

He has held various positions in the Armed Forces of the Army, joint and international forces.

Mountain artillery officer, he carried out his first command experiences at the “AOSTA” Artillery Group of Saluzzo (Cuneo), to become its Commander, in the Fossano headquarters, in the years 1999-2000, a period in which he led the unit on a mission in Kosovo, in the Serbian enclave of Goradzevac (Pèc).

Commander of the 1st Mountain Artillery Regiment ditch in the years 2004-2005, from September 2009 to October 2010 he held the position of Deputy Commander of the “TAURINENSE” Brigade to assume, without interruption, the Command until October 2011.

